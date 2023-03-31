Tornado watch issued for Will County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Will County until 10 p.m. Friday.

A tornado watch indicates the possibility of a tornado.

People should prepare and know where to go if a tornado is spotted, the Will County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release announcing the tornado watch.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency (Will County EMA) encourages the public to plan ahead.

Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson advises the public to avoid travel during the evening and plan for an emergency location should a tornado be spotted.

Two lines of fast-moving storms are expected to impact Will County during the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The first line is expected to produce high winds and damaging hail. The second line of storms is expected to produce dangerous wind conditions.

Weather updates can be found from the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/lot/.