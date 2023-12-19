Plainfield native designs Krema, Oak + Bean coffeehouse mugs

Ashley Ann Klockenga works on her sketches for the Lockport mug at Krema Coffee Roastery. (Provided by Ashley Ann Klockenga)

Plainfield — If you have recently purchased coffee from Krema Coffee in Plainfield or Lockport, or Oak + Bean in Oswego, then chances are you are familiar with the artistic work of Ashley Ann Klockenga.

Klockenga was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs and has recently made a splash at a handful of local coffee shops with her custom designed mugs, which depict the landmarks and personality of each individual town they are sold in.

Originally from Brookfield, Klockenga moved to Plainfield with her family as a teenager. She graduated from Plainfield South High School in 2005 and spent her high school years exploring the local area.

“That was my stomping grounds for years,” Klockenga reminisces. “That’s the area I consider home, where I grew up and became an adult.”

Klockenga moved to Canada in 2014 with her husband Matt and, while they were awaiting the birth of their fourth daughter in 2017, she drew images for their small town of Sioux Lookout where they were staying.

The mug designed for Krema Coffee House in Klockenga's home town of Plainfield. (Provided by Ashley Ann Klockenga)

Klockenga explained that, as missionaries in the remote First Nation’s community of Cat Lake, she needed to return to the larger town of Sioux Lookout, where the couple had previously lived, for medical care during her pregnancy. During the stay, she created the design for her first mug, which was adopted by a local coffee shop, The Hub Roastery.

When the shop received its first shipment of the mugs, which was expected to last most of the year, they sold out after just 24 hours, a turn of events Klockenga says left her “stunned.”

Klockenga then began designing mugs for other communities, including Cat Lake and her husband’s home town of Crystal Lake, Illinois.

“I draw for the places I have a connection with,” Klockenga explained. “I wanted the mugs to have a feel like a cereal box. Like when you were a kid and you’d stare at the art and keep finding more hidden details. I wanted to do that with these coffee mugs. They’re nostalgic, but they also show what the towns are like today.”

After her mother saw the Crystal Lake mug during a summer trip home to Plainfield, Klockenga says she encouraged her to make one for Plainfield.

“Krema has been my mom’s favorite coffee shop for years. She introduced me to the owner, Kaci Wadycki, and we created a partnership to design mugs for all their locations,” said Klockenga.

While the Crystal Lake mug had gotten Klockenga work designing mugs for affiliated shops in Libertyville, Barrington, Palatine, and Cary, she said it was nice getting to work on designs for towns so near and dear to her.

The Lockport mug designed by Ashley Ann Klockenga for Krema Coffee Roastery. (Provided by Ashley Ann Klockenga)

“It was so perfect. I want people to see the good in where they live,” Klockenga said. “I loved thinking back to living in Plainfield as I was designing these. It was great getting to revisit all those fond memories, and it fueled me.”

The Oswego, Plainfield, and Lockport mugs were all released at their respective locations in November. They sell for $24 and, so far, have been met with enthusiasm.

Krema Coffee Roasters in Lockport at 917 S. State St.

“Apparently, they’re selling like crazy, and the Plainfield location is almost sold out,” said Klockenga. “This is our first season working with Krema, and we don’t have a full plan yet of how we’ll be going forward, but I hope they keep them on their shelves.”

While Klockenga hopes the mugs will be available in Plainfield and Lockport for the foreseeable future, she is also working on designs for Krema’s newest two locations in Tinley Park and North Aurora.

The Oswego mug designed by Ashley Ann Klockenga for Oak + Bean. (Provided by Ashley Ann Klockenga)

“We both work full time, and homeschool our kids, so art is my hobby in the evenings,” Klockenga explained. “It’s a great way to find refreshment and joy. This has become a real passion project for me.”

Klockenga’s mugs are currently available at Krema Coffee Roasters in Lockport at 917 S. State St., Krema Coffee House in Plainfield at 24038 W. Lockport St., and Oak + Bean Coffee and Wine Bar at 100 Washington St.,t in Oswego, which is also owned by Wadycki.