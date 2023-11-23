Shorewood man charged with illegal gun possession

Christopher Holmes, 25 of Shorewood, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, defacing identification marks on a firearm, possession of a firearm without an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card, and two counts of possession of ammunition without a FOID card. If convicted of the Class 4 felony, Holmes could face up to three years in prison. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Joliet — JOLIET – Joliet police arrested a Shorewood man on five gun charges Wednesday during a traffic stop near Glenwood Avenue and Whittier Avenue, authorities said.

Christopher Holmes, 25 of Shorewood, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, defacing identification marks on a firearm, possession of a firearm without an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card, and two counts of possession of ammunition without a FOID card. If convicted of the Class 4 felony, Holmes could face up to three years in prison.

Holmes was pulled over by Joliet police officers for an expired license at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Thursday news release from the Joliet Police Department.

During the stop, police said they noticed Holmes “appeared to be attempting to conceal a bag under his seat, while speaking with Officers,” the news release states.

Police also learned that Holmes had a suspended driver’s license and did not have valid car insurance, according to the release.

Police said Holmes cooperated when he was asked to exit the car. While police were searching Holmes’s car before it was towed, officers allegedly found a loaded handgun and ammunition in the bag under the driver’s set, according to the release. Police said they also found an empty extended handgun magazine.

While inspecting the weapon, officers allegedly discovered that the handgun’s serial number had been defaced.

Holmes was arrested without incident. He also was cited for driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and expired registration. The vehicle, a Dodge Shadow, was towed.

Joliet police released Holmes with a notice to appear in court on the charges.