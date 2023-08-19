August 19, 2023
Valley View rolls out first electric school bus

By Shaw Local News Network
Valley View District 365U's first electric school bus rolled out the first day of school Aug. 17, 2023. (Provided by Valley View School District 365U)

Valley View School District 365U in Romeoville and Bolingbrook has added an electric bus, its first, to its regular transportation fleet.

The electric bus replaced a diesel bus that had reached its time to be rotated out of service, according to a news release from the school district.

The district said it will continue to seek opportunities to add cleaner technology in providing services to students and families when it makes operational and financial sense to do so.

Diesel buses currently remain a necessity, as longer trips require a mileage range that goes beyond the capability of the current electric bus technology, according to the release.