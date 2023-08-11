University of St. Francis makes annual America’s Best Colleges list

Each year, Money website recognizes colleges and universities from across the country that it says combines quality and affordability and names them in its annual Best Colleges in America rankings.

This year University of St. Francis in Joliet is among the list of 736 four-year colleges and universities, including 36 lIlinois-based institutions.

Money examines schools according 26 factors in three weighted categories – quality of education (30% of weighting), affordability (40% of weighting) and outcomes (30% of weighting) – to compile its Best Colleges in America 2023 listing.

Based on the results of that analysis, the schools are assigned a star rating on a scale of one to five (five stars is the highest rating). USF was one of 15 Illinois schools to earn a rating of 4.5 stars or higher.

“High school students and parents looking at college, and adults looking at graduate school are right to be cautious about investing time and money into an educational program. A college degree can be worth millions of dollars over the course of one’s career. USF has designed degree programs that help our graduates launch truly valuable, meaningful careers,” said Eric Ruiz, USF vice president of Admissions and Enrollment Services, in a release announcing the listing.

“The value of a degree from the University of St. Francis continues to climb, which demonstrates a significant return on that investment,” Ruiz said.

Visit money.com/best-colleges/ to view Money’s Best Colleges in America rankings.

For information on USF programs, financial assistance options or to learn more about registration, visit stfrancis.edu/admissions-aid.

The University of St. Francis is consistently ranked among the best when it comes to quality education, affordability, and accessibility. Visit stfrancis.edu/nationally-ranked to view USF’s most recent national accolades.

The University of St. Francis, in Joliet, Ill., serves about 4,000 students nationwide and offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and certificate programs.