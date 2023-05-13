Minooka High School recognizes Student of the Term honorees

Minooka Community High School recognized this year’s fourth quarter Student of the Term honorees on May 9 at MCHS’ South Campus.

The Student of the Term Program, which recognizes one student from each department, celebrates individual students for their efforts and accomplishments. Students are nominated on the basis of their individual accomplishments in the classroom for such things as, but not limited to, achieving a personal standard of excellence, character, performing in a unique manner, achieving extraordinary test scores, writing outstanding papers and making exceptional contributions to the class.

Honorees, their parents, and their nominating teachers participate in a special recognition breakfast at MCHS’ South Campus. MCHS celebrates Students of the Term four times each year.

Honorees included: freshman Syed Hamid, senior Juan Hernandez, sophomore John Ihde, senior Luke Kuni, senior Libby OBrien, senior Kylee Polly, freshman Dean Sterba, senior Amisadai Temich, freshman Serenity Thompson and sophomore Shaniya Williams.