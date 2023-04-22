Romeoville High School senior wins 2023 American Dream Fellowship Competition

Elmhurst University has named Romeoville High School senior Ella Boyden the 2023 winner of the American Dream Fellowship Competition, awarding her a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to attend Elmhurst University this fall.

And for the first time, Elmhurst named two second-place winners—twin brothers Eduardo and Alejandro Lopez Esqueda, both seniors at Rolling Meadows High School. Each will receive a $10,000 renewable scholarship to attend Elmhurst.

Elmhurst University launched the annual American Dream Fellowship Competition in 2018, to celebrate and reward first-generation college students. To enter, first-generation college students who have been admitted to Elmhurst were asked to submit a video with their take on this topic: “The American Dream is the belief that anyone, regardless of where they were born or what class they were born into, can attain their own version of success. What is your version of success?”

About 110 high school students entered this year’s competition. They and their families then were invited to come to Elmhurst University—in person or remotely—earlier this month for Round 2, where they met other contest participants, took part in a group project, and joined a panel discussion with current first-generation Elmhurst students.

The day culminated in an awards ceremony hosted by University President Troy D. VanAken, a first-generation college student himself. During the ceremony, each participant was recognized and presented with a $1,000 scholarship. Then the winning group project, as well as the first- and second-place winners, were announced.

In her first-place video, Boyden, who plans to major in music theatre, begins by wondering aloud whether she has achieved enough to be considered successful. Especially when conventional definitions of success, “twisted by social media,” can make anyone feel that they will never be good enough.

In their videos, the Lopez Esqueda brothers described the financial struggles their parents faced working factory and restaurant jobs, and the sacrifices they made to raise the twins and give them a good life.

Alejandro Lopez Esqueda said his American Dream is to graduate from college and pursue a career in accounting. Eduardo Lopez Esqueda, who plans to major in finance, said, “My version of success is not to be the greatest in the world, but to have a career that makes myself and my family proud. To give back to my parents for all the sacrifices they made for me.”

Winners of the best group project were each awarded a $3,000 renewable scholarship that can be applied in addition to any other financial aid the students receive. The group includes:

Jennifer Nava from Addison, Ill.

Natalie Talia from Des Plaines, Ill.

Devin Thomas from Lockport, Ill.

Giovanni Thompson from Joliet, Ill.

Feruza Tolibova from Glendale Heights, Ill.

Elmhurst University is a leading four-year institution of higher education that seamlessly blends a liberal arts education and professional preparation to help students reach their full potential. Founded in 1871, Elmhurst now offers more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, more than 20 graduate and certificate programs in flexible formats, and the Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy for young adults with differing abilities. Elmhurst University is among the top-ranked colleges and universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Photo credit: Photos courtesy of Elmhurst University

Captions:

Ella Boyden: Pictured (from left) are Elmhurst University Vice President for Admission Christine Grenier, Ella Boyden and her mother, Roxana Boyden, and President Troy D. VanAken.

Lopez Esqueda: Pictured (from left) are Alejandro Lopez Paredes, Laura Lopez (Esqueda), and their sons Alejandro and Eduardo Lopez Esqueda.