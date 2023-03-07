Teen charged with Bolingbrook triple murder pleads not guilty in 1st court appearance

A 17-year-old teen pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning to first-degree murder charges of a man, a female teen and a girl slain in a deadly home invasion in Bolingbrook and not guilty to attempted murder of a woman was in the home as well.

Byrion Montgomery, 17, of Bolingbrook, who was in shackles and wearing a blue jail uniform, barely said much in his first court appearance before Dave Carlson, presiding judge of the felony division at the Will County Courthouse.

When Carlson asked the teen if he understood that he was being charged as an adult in the case, Montgomery said, “Yes.” He furtively waved his hands at least twice at someone in gallery during Tuesday’s court hearing.

Montgomery, who was detained by police on Sunday night, did not have a private attorney. He was assigned Will County Assistant Public Defender Chris Benson as a result.

Benson told Carlson that his client will enter a plea of not guilty to the charges against him and waive formal reading of those charges.

Montgomery’s next court date is March 30, for either a preliminary hearing to determine if there’s probable cause that he committed the charges against him or for a filing of a bill of indictment. A grand jury will likely return an indictment against him.

At 8:15pm on Sunday Bolingbrook police responded to the 100 block of Lee Lane for a possible home invasion and discovered four people had been shot, 3 were pronounced dead, including a juvenile. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Police and prosecutors have not released further details on the motive or the events leading up to the slaying of Cartez Daniels, 40, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, 17, and Sanai Daniels at a residence in the 100 block of Lee Lane in Bolingbrook.

Montgomery has been charged with their murders, as well as the attempted first-degree murder of Tania Stewart.

About the most Bolingbrook police officials have said is that Montgomery was in a dating relationship with Shelton-Tillman and the incident was considered an alleged domestic-related home invasion.

In response to questions Tuesday, Bolingbrook police said in an email, “No additional is being released at this time.”

After Tuesday’s court hearing, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Wilkes told reporters that he couldn’t discuss the facts of the case as it was still under investigation. When asked about Montgomery’s alleged motive, Wilkes said the underlying reasons as to what took place is under investigation.

“It’s an ongoing process,” Wilkes said.

Wilkes said the criminal complaint filed Monday contain the initial charges and the “full set of the charges” against Montgomery are expected to be filed by March 30.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.