Joliet’s Cajun Boil & Bar closes after losing eviction case

Cajun Boil & Bar in Joliet has closed after losing an eviction case in Will County court.

Both entrances to Cajun Boil & Bar at the Louis Joliet Mall were closed on Wednesday and the restaurant was empty.

A hand written sign posted on one of the two entrances said, “Sorry location went out of business. Visit our other locations, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Oak Park.”

The restaurant had until noon on Tuesday to vacate from the Louis Joliet Mall or else deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office would evict them.

That was part of a court order signed by Will County Judge John Anderson following a trial in an eviction lawsuit case on Tuesday.

Sign posted on one of the two entrances to Cajun Boil & Bar, 3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet, seen on Wednesday. (Felix Sarver)

A lawsuit was filed on July 14, 2021, by Star-West Louis Joliet against Cajun Joliet, which does business as Cajun Boil & Bar. Attorneys for Star-West Louis Joliet said in the lawsuit that Cajun Joliet failed to pay about $304,934 in rent and other charges.

Anderson ultimately entered a judgment of $343,069 – along with attorneys’ fees – in favor of Star-West Louis Joliet and against Cajun Joliet.

“Plaintiff’s witness was credible. To the extent defendant asserted a defense relating to reimbursement for construction costs, defendant failed to present adequate evidence in support of that claim,” Anderson’s order said.

At 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, Cajun Boil & Bar published a post on the Facebook page for its Joliet location that said they are celebrating Black History Month by offering food specials.

“Hope to see you soon at any of our 4 Cajun Boil & Bar locations: Oakbrook Terrace, Orland Park, Oak Park and Joliet (dine-in only),” the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

There was no mention of the Joliet location closing. No one could be reached by the phone number listed on the Facebook page.

Last December, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, who also serves as Joliet’s liquor commissioner, shut down the Cajun Boil & Bar for seven days after finding the establishment was holding live entertainment without a license.

A man peering into one of the two entrances to Cajun Boil & Bar, 3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet, seen on Wednesday. (Felix Sarver)

The entertainment included “Twerk Joliet vs. Chicago” on Dec. 17 and “Naughty (expletive deleted) Nice,” according to an announcement of the suspended business license from the city.

In a Herald-News story on Dec. 23, O’Dekirk said there was an event that was scheduled after his office told management they could not stage entertainment.

“It’s not a dance club, it’s a restaurant. They went ahead and did those events,” O’Dekirk said at the time.

At one event, O’Dekirk said, there were live dancers on the bar.