Joliet mayor shuts down Cajun Boil & Bar

Serving as the Joliet liquor commissioner, Mayor Bob O’Dekirk shut down the Cajun Boil & Bar restaurant for seven days starting Friday, noting that the establishment was holding live entertainment without a license.

The entertainment included “Twerk Joliet vs. Chicago” on Dec. 17 and “Naughty (expletive deleted) Nice,” which was scheduled for Saturday, according to an announcement of the suspended business license from the city.

The restaurant is located in the Louis Joliet Mall.

O’Dekirk said the event scheduled for Saturday was set up after his office told management they could not stage entertainment.

“It’s not a dance club, it’s a restaurant,” O’Dekirk said. “They went ahead and did those events.”

Management could not be reached for comment Friday.

O’Dekirk said the restaurant is in the middle of an eviction process, and mall management contacted his office a week and a half ago to see if anything could be done about activities being held there.

“Knowing they’re going to be evicted, it seems like they’re not going to follow the rules,” O’Dekirk said. “That’s why we went ahead and did this.”

At one event, O’Dekirk said, there were live dancers on the bar.

Cajun Boil & Bar also held a “Friday After Next Christmas Party” on Dec. 16, according to the city news release.