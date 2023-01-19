Co-owner of New Lenox restaurant charged with pushing, kicking man

The co-owner of JBD White Horse Inn in New Lenox is facing his second battery case since 2019, after he was accused of knocking a man to the ground and kicking him at the restaurant.

On Jan. 6, James Hedberg, 55, of New Lenox, the owner of JBD White Horse Inn, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a man at the restaurant at 348 W. Maple St., New Lenox.

The charges alleged Hedberg had pushed and kicked a man in the head on Dec. 23.

On Dec. 9, 2019, Hedberg had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery of a man at JBD White Horse Inn in 2018, court records show. Hedberg was placed on a year of court supervision and successfully completed anger management classes in that case.

The latest charges stemmed from an incident that was reported around midnight on Dec. 23.

An officer was sent to JBD White Horse Inn in response to a battery report, according to a statement from the New Lenox Police Department.

The officer met with a victim and learned that Hedberg knocked the victim to the ground and began to kick him in the head and body, police said.

Hedberg had left the scene before the officers arrived and he was identified as the suspect following an investigation, police said.

On Jan. 6, Hedberg surrendered himself on a warrant for his arrest, police said. Hedberg was released from custody after he posted 10% of a $20,000 bond that was set by Judge Art Smigielski.