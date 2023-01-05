Will County judge upholds no bond for Wisconsin man charged with attempted murder of Crete couple

A Will County judge ordered a Wisconsin man charged with attempting to murder his in-laws in a violent ambush attack in Crete to continue to remain in jail without bond.

Unlike most defendants in Will County charged with either murder or attempted murder, Michael Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, won’t be able to post any money to bond out of jail.

Liu is charged with the attempted murder of his wife’s elderly parents. The couple survived an attack on Dec. 1 where Liu allegedly traveled from Wisconsin to Crete, fired gunshots into their residence and stabbed both of them multiple times.

“He targeted the victims in this case,” said Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Long.

Long made the case on Thursday to Judge Dave Carlson as to why Liu should remain locked up in Will County jail with no bond. Liu appeared in court with a shaved head and he wore a dark blue jail uniform.

Before the attack, Liu was required to report to jail in Wisconsin on domestic abuse charges involving his wife, the elderly couple’s daughter. His ankle monitor was removed before he traveled to Crete.

Long said after Liu invaded his in-laws residence, he attacked his 66-year-old mother-in-law. He said her 68-year-old father-in-law intervened and was “in a fight with for his life.”

“Luckily, the police responded quickly,” Long said.

In a protective order filed on Dec. 27, the 68-year-old man said Liu had used a hammer to break into the house and stabbed his 66-year-old wife four times. He said he was stabbed by Liu 16 times when he tackled Liu to the ground and managed to take away his gun and knife.

Long told Carlson the victims do fear if Liu is released, he will attack them again.

Liu’s attorney, Daniel Walsh, asked Carlson for a reasonable bond but he did not give a specific figure. Walsh said his client is presumed innocent of the charges.

Walsh said if Liu is released, he would reside in Wisconsin with his family, he would not visit the victims and he could be placed on electronic monitoring.

Carlson sided with the prosecution, ordering Liu to remain on no bond.

Dave Carlson, presiding judge of the felony division in Will County, decided to set no bond for Michael Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, who is charged with the attempted murder of an elderly couple on Dec. 1, 2022 in Crete. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“I think the facts the state presented support a decision along those lines,” said Carlson, who also said the allegations against Liu were “heinous.”

Carlson assigned Liu’s case to Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak.

Liu was arrested on a warrant signed on Dec. 6 by Judge Victoria Breslan that set no bond for him, which in effect prevented his release from jail.

On Dec. 29, Liu was indicted on 18 charges.

Those charges include four counts of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four counts of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary and criminal trespass to a residence.