Widow files lawsuit against driver in deadly Joliet crash

The widow of a man who died in an Aug. 31 crash in Joliet Township has filed a lawsuit against the other driver accused of crashing into the victim.
On Sept. 29, Mary Langlois, widow of the late Michael Langlois, 56, of New Lenox, filed a lawsuit against Tialonda Robsinon, 38, of Joliet in the fatal crash that occurred on East Washington Street near Park Road in Joliet Township.
The lawsuit names nonprofit agency Trinity Services as a defendant because it alleges that Robinson was employed by the organization at the time of the crash and drove a Dodge Caravan that was owned by either the nonprofit or its insurer, West Bend Mutual.
Illinois State Police has been conducting an investigation of the crash. Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando declined to answer questions about the investigation and instead recommended submitting a Freedom of Information Act request.
Attempts to reach Robinson by phone Friday were unsuccessful.
Thane Dykstra, Trinity Services’ CEO, said the loss of Michael Langlois’ life was a tragedy.
“I truly feel bad for his wife,” Dykstra said.
He said Robinson was working for the nonprofit at the time of the crash, and he hasn’t seen any indication that she was negligent.
“I’m not aware of the driver being ticketed as I talk to you,” he said.
The original statement from Illinois State Police did not say whether citations were issued for Robinson, who had been hospitalized for injuries after the crash. Will County court records as of Friday did not show any citations or charges against Robinson in connection with the crash.
Mary Langlois’ lawsuit alleged that about 1:20 p.m. Aug. 31, Robinson drove a Dodge Caravan in the eastbound direction of East Washington Street.
The lawsuit said Michael Langlois tried to enter the same street in his Toyota Avalon from the parking lot of Ingalls Park Food & Liquor, 1822 E. Washington St.
The lawsuit claimed that Robinson was negligent when she drove at a speed greater than reasonable, failed to reduce her speed to avoid a collision, failed to give an audible warning with a horn and operated the vehicle without keeping a proper lookout.
The lawsuit alleged those actions led to Robinson crashing her vehicle into Michael Langlois’ vehicle, which caused him injury and then death.
The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages against Robinson and Trinity Services.
Mary Langlois’ attorney, Brion Doherty, filed a motion for a protective order to prevent the Dodge Caravan from being altered, destroyed or modified until further order of a judge. Doherty also has requested time to allow an expert to inspect the vehicle. There has not been a ruling on the motion.