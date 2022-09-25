Former Joliet reporter offers new information in 65-year-old Molly Zelko mystery

Former Herald-News reporter Lonny Cain has offered new reasons for tearing up a section of Stryker Avenue in search of the bones of Molly Zelko.

Zelko was a crusading reporter on corruption and organized crime in Joliet for a newspaper named The Spectator. Her disappearance 65 years ago remains a mystery.

Cain on Saturday revealed what he said are three witnesses who provided him and the late John Whiteside with information credible enough to look for Zelko’s remains in the street outside a house at 103 Stryker Ave.

Lonny Cain at the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Saturday holds up a 1978 edition of The Herald-News that includes an article reported by Cain, and the late John Whiteside, indicating Molly Zelko's remains could be found under Stryker Avenue. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The witnesses, all dead and who apparently never spoke to police about what they claim to have seen, include a psychic and her daughter, who lived in the Stryker Avenue house, and a construction worker on the sanitary sewer project where Zelko’s body allegedly was dumped.

“I have a lot of new information that has never been in print,” Cain on Saturday told an audience of about 200 people in the auditorium of the Joliet Area Historical Museum. “I think it’s time that the Joliet public knows what I know and decide whether it matters.”

Sunday is the anniversary of Zelko’s disappearance on Sept. 25, 1957.

The shoes of “Molly” Zelko, found outside her Buell Avenue residence after she disappeared, and a copy of The Spectator reporting her disappearance, sit on display at the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Cain said he presented the information he provided Saturday to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office last year. That led to a radar scan with police present of the area on Stryker Avenue where Zelko’s remains are suspected of being located. The scan showed nothing, but Cain said the only way to find out is through digging up the street.

“The question that is hanging is why aren’t we digging up Stryker Avenue? Or should we?” Cain asked, getting a positive response from the audience at the museum.

Cain and Whiteside in September 1978, teamed up on a series of Herald-News articles delving into the Zelko mystery. The series included an interview with an unnamed witness who claimed to have seen Zelko’s body dumped into a construction ditch on Stryker Avenue.

John Whiteside was a reporter and columnist for The Herald-News for 34 years. He wrote frequently about the Molly Zelko mystery. (Shaw Media)

That witness, Cain said, was Jeannine Pace, a psychic also featured in the series who claimed to sense the presence of Zelko’s body on Stryker Avenue.

Cain acknowledged the use of a psychic in the series may have dampened any interest police may have had in pursuing the Stryker Avenue angle. But he and Whiteside independently located psychic, Cain said. And he learned independently that she lived on Stryker Avenue at the time of Zelko’s disappearance, when looking through an old city directory to learn who lived on the street at the time.

“We had one witness, and, I’ll be honest, part of us thought she was a crazy witness,” Cain said. Now, he said, “I believe she has a great deal of credibility.”

Lonny Cain speaks Saturday with a 1978 image of himself with the late Jeannine Pace in the background. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Pace told Cain and Whiteside that she was so afraid of what could happen to her and her family that she would not talk about it to anyone including police. But she did consent to be hypnotized twice and repeated her story to the late Dr. George Honiotes while under hypnosis with the two reports present, Cain said.

She also may have said something to a man who in the early 2000s wrote to Whiteside, saying he was a construction worker on the sewer project on Stryker Avenue in 1957.

The man named Gino Ullian, said commented on a section of the sewer ditch left unfilled before crews quit work on Sept. 25, 1957. The ditch was filled the next morning, he told Whiteside.

Lonny Cain on Saturday talks about a ground scan done in December of Stryker Avenue where he believes the remains of Molly Zelko may be found. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Cain said that in 2018 he decided to interview Pace’s children because he is working on a book on Zelko’s disappearance. At that time, Pace’s daughter, Bonnie Hutch, told him that she also saw what her mother saw in 1957. Hutch would have been 7 at the time.

His next step, Cain said, is to try to convince the city of Joliet that the cause that there should be a dig on Stryker Avenue in search of Zelko’s remains.

The museum audience included James Zelko, a nephew of Molly’s who was 11 at the time of her disappearance. Zelko also is the former executive director of the Will County Health Department and former president of the Will County Board of Health.

James Zelko, nephew of Molly Zelko, introduces ofter members of the Zelko family to the audience Saturday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s "Unsolved History: Molly Zelko at 65" event. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“I told my family that if we have more than 11 people here I’d be thrilled,” Zelko told the audience. “I’m overwhelmed by the attendance.”

The museum in recent years developed a podcast on the Molly Zelko mystery, hoping to develop interest in her story among a younger audience.

A jacket with Molly Zelko’s initials sits on display at the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s "Unsolved History: Molly Zelko at 65" event. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“We want this solved,” museum Executive Director Greg Peerbolte said at the Saturday event. “It needs to be solved.”

“There’s a lot of people here,” Cain said at the start of his presentation. “That shows the Molly story is still alive and well.”