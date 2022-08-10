Prosecutor makes case against Will County sheriff’s deputy charged with disorderly conduct

Edward Goewey and his wife Heather stand outside Will County Courthouse during a press conference. Edward Goewey, a Will County sheriff’s deputy currently on medical leave, is being charged with disorderly conduct accusing him of disturbing Mokena school officials when he insisted on the removal of a student he believed made a shooting threat at St. Mary Catholic school. Monday, April 11, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)