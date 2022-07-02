Joliet Junior College names new president emerita

The Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees conferred the title of president emerita to Judy Mitchell at its June 15 meeting.

Mitchell, JJC’s ninth president, will assume the title Sept. 1, after her retirement from the college, according to a news release from the school. She is only the second president to receive the honor in the college’s history.

The designation is representative of Mitchell’s diversity of impact and evolution of JJC’s culture in her six years as president, according to the release.

Her first role at JJC was as an administrative assistant in the computer information office systems department. She earned associate degrees in microcomputers for business and computer programming in 1998.

Over the next 18 years, Mitchell earned three more degrees that led to multiple career advancements within the college, culminating in 2016 when she became JJC president, according to the release.