Will County voters weigh in on referendums

Many Will County voters had the chance to weigh in on taxing or spending issues for one of their local bodies of government.

Local taxing bodies sometimes will have to put a ballot question, or referendum, up for a vote in an election to seek permission from voters on various issues, normally whether or raise taxes or issue bonds.

The following results stood as of 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Manhattan School District 114

Out of 317 voters, 202 voters have voted in favor of the referendum, while 115 voters were against it.

District 114 sought to ask voters to approve a bond, or essentially a loan, of up to $85 million so the district could construct a fourth school building.

The district has experienced a significant growth in students in recent years, about 44% since 2013. That growth has caused a space crunch in the district’s existing three buildings, to the point where libraries, theater stages, and even teachers’ lounges have been used as classrooms.

Superintendent Russell Ragon said if the bonding was approved by voters, the district’s property tax rate wouldn’t change, and the funding would only be used for the new building.

Troy Fire Protection District

Out of 1,005 voters, 411 voters have voted in favor of the referendum, while 594 voted against it.

Troy Fire District Chief Andrew Doyle said the tax increase would result in about a one-tenth of a percentage point increase on property, and a net increase of about $763,000 annually in additional revenue for the district.

Doyle said the added revenue is largely needed to pay for about $4 million in needed vehicle and equipment upgrades the district wants to make over the next three to four years.

That includes hundreds of thousands for a new ladder truck, fire engine, and ambulances.

Doyle also said he hopes to convert three of his part-time positions into full-time positions in hopes that will convince more firefighters to work for the district amid a worker shortage.

White Oak Library District

Out of 2,148 voters, 1,144 voters have voted in favor of the referendum, while 1,274 voted against it.

This was the seventh time the library district has asked its voters to approve the tax increase, which would be the first since its property tax was established in 1929.

With the extra funding, the district wanted to open its libraries in Crest Hill, Lockport and Romeoville for 11 additional hours each week, expand its outreach for its many senior residents and offer more digital items for patrons.