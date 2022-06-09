Probable drug overdose death toll reaches 10 in Will County

Joliet — Two more probable drug overdose deaths occurred in Will County this week, bringing the death toll of probable overdoses to 10 in the current surge.

The two deaths occurred Wednesday and Thursday in Joliet, according to a statement Thursday from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office.

“Final cause and manner [of death] will be completed after autopsy, toxicological and a thorough investigation is completed,” Summers’ statement said. “The coroner’s office is committed to keep the public aware of these cases.”

On Wednesday, Summers’ office announced the investigation of eight probable overdose deaths across the county that occurred in a 24-hour span between Monday and Tuesday.

Summers said the eight cases took place in Joliet, New Lenox, Lockport and Wilmington. She has not released any further information about the identity of the 10 victims of probable overdoses.

Nearly 50 bags of various drugs sit displayed on a table Friday at the Braidwood Police Station in Braidwood. (Eric Ginnard)

It’s not yet clear if there’s a connection between all of the cases. Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff and Wilmington Police Chief Joe Mitchel said they were not sure of a connection with the cases but the investigation remained open.

“I am unsure if there is a single distributor or source. The investigation is continuing,” Mitchell said.

Summers’ office released an alert on Facebook warning residents “to understand that there [are] likely street drugs that contain lethal doses of fentanyl.”

County officials have been warning of the rising number of drug overdoses since last year.

Late last year, Kathleen Burke, Will County’s director of substance use initiatives, said data from the coroner’s office showed opioid deaths in 2021 were up significantly compared with 2020. She said there were 111 overdose deaths in the county in 2021 and 84 in 2020.

Dr. Kathleen Burke trains police officers on how to use a nasal spray to resuscitate someone who is overdosing on heroin. (Brian Stanley)

To combat the danger of fentanyl, Burke said users need to have Narcan, the brand name of naloxone, on hand. The medicine is used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Burke added that Narcan is available for anyone at several micro food pantries throughout Will County. A map of the pantries is available at willcountyhealth.org/maps.

Burke said anyone in need of Narcan or other resources for those facing a substance use disorder can call her office at 708-205-5782.