Bolingbrook’s Memorial Day carnival set for May 27 to 30

Bolingbrook again will host its Memorial Day carnival next weekend.

The carnival will feature rides, games and food. It will take place between Friday and Monday at Bolingbrook Village Hall, 375 W. Briarcliff Road, according to a village flyer.

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta said this year’s event will feature an expanded footprint on the village property off Briarcliff. Visitors won’t be able to park in the lot since it will be used for the carnival, she said.

The carnival will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday.

Those wishing to attend can buy unlimited ride specials for $30 a person per daytime or evening sessions.

A $5 minimum purchase is required per person to get in.

The Bolingbrook Lions Foundation and the American Cancer Society are sponsoring the carnival.

For information on the event, visit windycityamusements.com.