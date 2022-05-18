May 18, 2022
Girls Track and Field: Lincoln-Way East eyes another state title

By Steve Soucie
Lincoln-Way East’s Mariam Azeez competes in the long jump at the Class 3A Minooka Girls Sectionals. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Minooka. Azeez is seeded second in the event entering the IHSA State Finals this weekend. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

There are a lot of paths a team can take to capturing a state championship in the team competition in the IHSA State Track and Field meet.

The most commonly taken path is get as many athletes to the state finals as one can, advance them through to the finals and hope the quantity of top performances in the finals outweighs the competitors that stand in one’s way.

Teams will vie for the state title this weekend at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Class 1A preliminaries will be held on Thursday, followed by Class 2A and Class 3A preliminaries on Friday and then the finals for all three classifications on Saturday.

Lincoln-Way East is the defending Class 3A state champion. They racked up 56 points in winning the title, using a strong individual effort from Mariam Azeez to help lift them to the crown. Azeez took an individual first in the 100 meters and also stood near the top of the podium in the long jump (2nd) and the 200 (3rd).

Azeez is back to help the Griffins try to defend the title. She ran a very limited schedule prior to sectionals, but will participate in the 100 and long jump as an individual and is seeded among the top five competitors in each of those events and will also be a key cog in the Griffins relay efforts.

Glenbard West's Sue Pariseau Girls Track and Field Invitational Lincoln-Way East's Sophia Barnard wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles at the Glenbard West's Sue Pariseau Girls Track and Field Invitational. Barnard is the third seed in both hurdle events at this weekend's IHSA State Finals. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

But like any good team, Lincoln-Way East won’t rely on just Azeez to possibly add more hardware to the school’s trophy case. Sophia Barnard is the No. 3 seed in both the 100 and 300 hurdle events and should supply additional points to the Griffins title chase while Jaiden Knoop is a top five seed in the pole vault.

Lincoln-Way East also advanced all four its relays to state. Only the 400 relay is currently seeded in the top 10, but the Griffins might be able to find a way to get one or two more of those teams into the final round and if they do more points could be available to them.

They may need all they can get. Last year’s runner-up and long-time Lincoln-Way East rival, Homewood-Flossmoor looks well-armed to stack up a largesse of points, while Chicago Public League power Whitney Young looks poised to do very well in the individual sprints and sprint relays and should be a factor.

Other teams that look like they could be in the mix for a team trophy are Evanston, Huntley and Prospect.

Several other local individuals look as if they could make a big impact. Lincoln-Way Central’s Marla Hayes enters the preliminaries as the top seed in the Class 3A discus competition after throwing 42.2 meters (138 feet, four inches) and Minooka’s Kendal Franklin is tied for fourth in the seeding in the high jump after her clearance of 1.6 meters (5-3) in sectionals.

Plainfield Central’s Tessani Foster competes in the pole vault at the Class 3A Plainfield North Girls Sectionals. Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The pole vault pit could be the site where area athletes fare quite nicely. Plainfield Central’s Tessani Foster (seeded in a tie for 2nd), the aforementioned Knoop (5th) and Lockport’s Makenna Skoczylas (10th) could all factor into the medal stand.

Plainfield’s South Janiya Bowman could end up being a factor in multiple events as she is seeded in the top 11 in three different individual events (100, 200 and long jump).

Class 2A doesn’t have as much local representation, but one athlete that will almost certainly be heard from is Providence’s Natalie Papes is tied for the best sectional clearance in the state with Kaneland’s Jessica Phillipp as both cleared 3.51 meters (11-5).

In Class 1A, Seneca may be able to find its way to a team trophy due to the sheer volume of qualifiers it has in the event. The Fighting Irish have 10 individual qualifiers and advanced all four of its relays to state. Many of them have high seeds as well, with all four of the Seneca relays entering the finals seeded among the top ten teams.

Individually, Wilmington’s Kate McCann is the fifth seed in the long jump. She is also a qualifier in the 100 and 200.

Class 3A Local Qualifiers

Bolingbrook

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Myonica Jackson20025.8321st
Myonica Jackson40057.6910th
4 X 100 relay48.9115th
Kennedi PerkinsShot Put11.13 meters19th

Lincoln-Way Central

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Marla HayesDiscus42.20 meters1st

Lincoln-Way East

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Mariam Azeez10012.015th (tied)
Sophia Barnard110H14.623rd
Sophia Barnard300H45.153rd
4 X 100 relay48.083rd
4 X 200 relay1:44.7913th
4 X 400 relay4:07.224th
4 X 800 relay9:40.6915th
Jaiden KnoopPole Vault3.55 meters5th
Mariam AzeezLong Jump5.92 meters2nd

Lockport

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Makenna SkoczylasPole Vault3.28 meters10th (tie)

Minooka

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Kathryn CIchon8002:20.0117th
Audrey Boles1,6005:21.5520th
Maya Ledesma1,6005:21.9121st
Gabriella McCollom3,20011:46.7129th
Jocelyn Host3,20011:50.9630th
4 X 800 relay9:38.3413th
Kendal FranklinHigh Jump1.60 meters4th (tied)
Ella CookPole Vault2.97 meters25th (tied)

Plainfield Central

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Tessani FosterPole Vault3.58 meters2nd (tied)


Plainfield East

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Ava Mabry-Spencer10012.3017th
4 X 100 relay48.9513th
4 X 200 relay1:43.447th
Jocelyn TrotterHigh Jump1.55 meters13th (tied)
Elissa PerkinsLong Jump5.46 meters16th
Mazie GieratLong Jump5.42 meters23rd
Elissa PerkinsTriple Jump11.20 meters10th
Mazie GieratTriple Jump11.09 meters17th (tied)

Plainfield North

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Lauren Dellangelo40059.0520th
4 X 400 relay4:02.549th
Emily ShafronPole Vault3.12 meters15th (tied)

Plainfield South

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Janiya Bowman10012.2311th
Janiya Bowman20025.127th (tied)
Dana SurwilloPole Vault3.12 meters15th (tied)
Janiya BowmanLong Jump5.67 meters5th
Jahnel BowmanLong Jump5.37 meters25th
Jahnel BowmanTriple Jump11.09 meters17th (tied)

Romeoville

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Mia MaglayaLong Jump5.43 meters18th (tied)

Class 2A Local Qualifiers

Joliet Catholic

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Claire Blotnik8002:34.7421st
Annie Tibbot1,6006:07.1726th
Kathryn Hummel3,20013:26.2522nd
4 X 800 relay11:22.5222nd

Morris

AthleteEventSectional time/distanceSeed
Joy Dudley3,20012:44.121st

Providence

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Bella Morey8002:30.6220th
Natalie PapesPole Vault3.51 meters1st (tied)

Class 1A Local Qualifiers

Reed-Custer

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Zoe Hassett4001:01.5218th

Seneca

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Taylor Draves20027.4323rd
Clara Bruno4001:01.3816th
Evelyn O’Connor1,6005:36.5118th
Caitlyn O’Boyle100 hurdles16.198th
Keeli Pumphrey300 hurdles49.4016th
4 X 100 relay50.947th
4 X 200 relay1:48.196th
4 X 400 relay4:14.7410th
4 X 800 relay10:34.448th
Faith DeeringDiscus39.05 meters4th
Teagan JohnsonPole Vault3.20 meters8th (tied)
Anna BrunoLong Jump5.44 meters4th
Teagan JohnsonLong Jump5.26 meters6th
Caitlyn BoyleTriple Jump10.44 meters10th

Wilmington

AthleteEventSectional Time/DistanceSeed
Kate McCann10013.0724th
Kate McCann20027.2019th
Kate McCannLong Jump5.43 meters5th