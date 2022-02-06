JCA announces its September 2021 Students of the Month

Joliet Catholic Academy recently announced its Students of the Month for September. These are Matthew Ardaugh (left), Alexis Mikuska (top) and Ella Farris (bottom). (Photo provided)

Joliet Catholic Academy’s September Students of the Month are Alexis Mikuska (Kiwanis Club), Ella Farris (Rotary Club), and Matthew Ardaugh (Lions Club).

“JCA is proud of the success these students have exhibited both in the classroom and out in the community,” according to a news release from JCA.

Alexis Mikuska

Alexis, daughter of Daniel and Ramona Mikuska of Plainfield. She currently has a 5.01 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes.

She is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, JCA student ambassadors, Respect Life Club, Habitat for Humanity Club, Big Buddies Little Buddies Club, and has also served as class president and vice president on the JCA student council.

She is a member of the JCA Angels varsity soccer team and, over the past three years, has helped the Angels capture second and fourth places finishes at the IHSA state final.

Alexis plans to study nursing in college.

Ella Farris

Ella is the daughter of Scott and Alan Farris of Plainfield. She has a 4.43 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes.

She is a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Habitat for Humanity Club, JCA student ambassadors, JCA mentor program and JCA student council. She has also served as the junior class officer for JCA’s Key and Leo service clubs.

She was captain of the JCA girls cross-country team that qualified for the IHSA state finals in 2020 (actual competition wasn’t held due to COVID-19). Ella was captain of the the spring 2021 JCA girls track team and ran at state in the 4×8 and 1-mile events.

Ella also works as a pharmacy technician and plans to study pharmacy in college.

Matthew Ardaugh

Matthew is the son of Thomas and Ann Ardaugh of Lockport. He currently has a 4.77 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes and is a graduate of St. Joseph, Lockport.

He is a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and National Art Honor Society, German Ccub (president), JCA student council executive board, math team, scholastic bowl, Ping Pong Club, 41-88 Art & Literary Magazine (secretary), broadcasting club, Key and Leo Clubs, Respect Life Club and JCA student ambassadors.

Matthew also served as the freshman student council secretary and treasurer for student council during his sophomore and junior years.

He works at Home Depot in Lockport as a lot associate. Matthew plans to study finance and political science in college and then become a lawyer.

About Joliet Catholic Academy

The roots of Joliet Catholic Academy, a Roman Catholic college preparatory high school for boys and girls, goes back to 1869 when the Joliet Franciscan sisters opened the former St. Francis Academy, an all-girls school, according to the JCA website.

Fifty years later, the Christian Brothers opened De La Salle High School for boys. The Carmelites of the Most Pure Order of the Heart of Mary assumed leadership of De La Salle High School in 1933. The schools name was then changed to Joliet Catholic High School, the website said.

The two schools merged in 1990 to become Joliet Catholic Academy.

