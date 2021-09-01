Morris Hospital, Silver Cross post daily COVID-19 numbers by vaccination status

Morris Hospital Pharmacy Director Alyssa Knoderer fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 29 as vaccine administration continues for hospital staff. Morris Hospital is now posting a daily COVID-19 report on its website. (Photo submitted)

Silver Cross Hospital started its daily dashboard last fall.

The Morris Hospital report shares the number of total hospitalizations for the day as well as the number of COVID-19 patients, the number of patients in the intensive care unit, the number of patients on ventilators and the seven-day positivity rate.

In each breakdown, Morris Hospital also includes how many patients are vaccinated and how many are unvaccinated.

For instance, Tuesday’s report said Morris Hospital had 66 in-patients, of which 13 had COVID-19. Of those 13, 11 were unvaccinated and two were vaccinated. Five patients were in the ICU – with one on a ventilator - and all these patients were unvaccinated.

The positivity rate for the last week on COVID tests conducted at Morris Hospital was 14%.

Morris Hospital updates its report by 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to its website. To see the daily report, visit morrishospital.org/covid19.

Silver Cross Hospital’s dashboard on Tuesday showed that 31 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, with five in the ICU and four on a ventilator. Three of the 31 patients were awaiting COVID test results. Silver Cross doesn’t not disclose the vaccination status of the COVID-positive patients.

To access the dashboard, visit silvercross.org/about/covid-19-daily-dashboard.

AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center was treating 23 COVID-19 positive patients on Tuesday and AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook was treating 11, according to Timothy Nelson, system director, communications and media relations for AMITA Health.

Also as of Tuesday morning, Edward Hospital in Naperville was treating 27 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eighteen of these patients were unvaccinated. Also, two inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died over the last 24 hours, according to Keith Hartenberger, system director, public relations, at Edward-Elmhurst Health.