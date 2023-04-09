Mystery Diner: Pork poutine a must-try treat at Craft’d Plainfield

I had never tried poutine, by choice. French fries smothered in gravy and cheese curds didn’t sound that good to me. Craft’d Plainfield changed my mind.

I wasn’t nearby when the appetizer orders were placed. I already had ordered my entree, a nice, healthful grilled chicken sandwich. But when the appetizers were served, I dug right into this mound of in-house-smoked shredded pork, fries and queso cheese.

“What is this?” I asked between mouthfuls.

“Poutine,” my friends told me.

I was hooked.

Our serving of poutine at Craft'd Plainfield was topped with shredded pork. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Craft’d Plainfield version also comes garnished with poblano relish and topped with a fried egg. We left both those items off ours. The cost is $13, and the serving is large enough for an entree.

We also enjoyed the giant hot Bavarian pretzel with hot mustard sauce for dipping. The menu said “bigger than your head.”

Craft'd Plainfield says its Bavarian pretzel is "bigger than your head." (Shaw Local News Network)

Not sure about that – but it was the largest hot pretzel I ever partially ate. The cost was $18.

The cheese curds ($12) were also very good: crispy without a lot of coating, and the spicy dipping sauce was a nice touch.

Pictured are cheese curds as served at Craft'd Plainfield. (Shaw Local News Network)

One friend ordered the cheddar brat burger with tater tots for $15. The burger was super tender and flavorful, and the grilled onions complemented it nicely.

The tater tots were salty (in a good way), and had a nice crisp on the outside.

Pictured is the cheddar brat burger with tater tots as served at Craft'd Plainfield. (Shaw Local News Network)

One friend selected a Buffalo wrap ($15) with a side of sweet potato fries. The Buffalo chicken was nice and spicy, and the tortilla was warm.

Pictured is a Buffalo chicken wrap as served by Craft'd Plainfield. (Shaw Local News Network)

The sweet potato fries were well-seasoned.

The sweet potato fries at Craft'd Plainfield were well-seasoned. (Shaw Local News Network)

Another friend chose the bacon cheddar burger (two burger patties) with homemade chips for $15.

The cheeseburger arrived as ordered (medium rare), and had a nice charbroiled taste.

Chips had great flavor and crisp.

Pictured is a bacon cheeseburger as served by Craft'd Plainfield. (Shaw Local News Network)

And finally, me.

I ordered a healthful sandwich, the 815 for $16. This turned out to be tender and juicy grilled chicken served on a soft ciabatta roll.

It was topped with tomato, red onion, lettuce and a condiment Craft’d Plainfield calls “Sweet Sub Mayo,” which did not overpower the sandwich.

Pictured is the 815 grilled chicken sandwich from Craft'd Plainfield. (Shaw Local News Network)

The 815 also comes with provolone cheese. I asked for “no cheese,” and it was served exactly as ordered.

My friends wanted to split a piece of a very tender, very rich, very large slice of chocolate cake for dessert. Four of us couldn’t eat half of it in one sitting. The cake cost $12.

This slice of chocolate cake from Craft'd Plainfield is perfect for sharing with one or more friends. (Shaw Local News Network)

I am looking forward to more poutine and another 815, as separate entrees on two separate days.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to restaurant staff when ordering or picking up the food. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Craft’d Plainfield

WHERE: 16031 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; kitchen closes one hour earlier

INFORMATION: 815-782-8832, thecraftdlife.com