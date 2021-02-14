LocalLit preview: ‘Jimmy Jonny Brownie Stays Up All Night’

Growing up, I loved to read. Later on, my kids loved to read.

And as a Grandma, I want my grandkids to love reading, too.

So in this Tuesday’s LocalLit newsletter, I’ll be reviewing a book I just bought that I’m hoping those grandkids will like.

The book is called “Jimmy Jonny Brownie Stays Up All Night.” I “met” the author virtually over the last year in a Zoom writer’s group I joined that originated on the east coast.

He published the book in 2000, but even then, “Jimmy Jonny” had a vintage feel, which appealed to me. And it’s still available online, which is where I bought my copy.

Here is its Amazon description. It’s short, simple and straight to the point: “Jimmy Jonny Brownie always tries to delay bedtime as long as possible — until he learns what happens when he stays up all night one night.”

My copy has just arrived, so I’ve only flipped through it. The illustrations have a Dennis the Menace feel (at least to me), and it looks like the type of book I would have liked as a child, the type of book my parents would have read to me.

I’ll let you know Tuesday what I think.

Know more about LocalLit

Each week LocalLit will deliver an original short and family-friendly story (or a book review) by a local author to the newsletter’s subscribers.

