Lockport Township’s annual Senior Expo draws more than 600 visitors

Lockport Township hosted the ninth annual Senior Expo from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the local government office, 1463 S. Farrell Road. (Photo provided by Lockport Township)

Lockport Township hosted the ninth annual Senior Expo from 9 a.m. to noon on June 3, at the local government office, 1463 S. Farrell Road.

Since its inception in 2018, the Senior Expo has connected senior citizens to services and resources that promote health, safety and overall well-being.

This year’s event brought together nearly 50 local organizations and businesses that engaged with seniors and shared information about programs and benefits available to them, the township said in a news release.

Notable participants included the Lockport Police Department, AARP and the Secretary of State’s Office Mobile Unit. Participants addressed topics ranging from senior safety and fraud prevention to healthcare resources and aging-in-place support.

The event drew more than 600 attendees from across the community, the township said. The first 400 guests received a walk-in prize, and all enjoyed raffle giveaways, an ice cream social and numerous free items from participating vendors.

Planning is already underway for the 10th annual Senior Expo, planned for June 2027. For further details, contact the township supervisor’s office at 815-838-0380.