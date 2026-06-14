Silver Cross NICU nurse receives award for her ‘compassion, clinical excellence’

Angie Arthur, RN, was honored with the Kernan Family Legacy Award at the South Suburban March for Babies on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital has announced that neonatal intensive care unit nurse Angie Arthur was honored with the Kernan Family Legacy Award at the South Suburban March for Babies on Saturday, June 6.

Arthur, who has worked at Silver Cross for 11 years, was recognized for the compassion, clinical excellence and steady support she provides to patients and families in the Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, according to a news release from Silver Cross.

She was nominated by Samantha Lythberg, a NICU parent who experienced firsthand the care that Arthur provides during some of life’s most vulnerable moments.

“We loved having Angie as our nurse,” Lythberg wrote in her nomination. “She was sweet, caring and calm in stressful situations.”

The Kernan Family Legacy Award recognizes individuals who embody compassion, dedication and a lasting impact on the lives of babies and families. To learn more about Silver Cross Hospital, visit silvercross.org.