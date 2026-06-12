University of St. Francis in Joliet appoints new provost

Dr. Elizabeth McDermott has been named the next provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at University of St. Francis. (Kadixamayrin Mireles | University of St. Francis)

The University of St. Francis in Joliet announced Dr. Elizabeth McDermott will serve as the school’s next provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

McDermott has worked as dean and interim dean of the College of Arts & Sciences for four years and has been with the university since 2015. She earned tenure and a promotion as an associate professor of English in 2022.

McDermott’s new role begins formally on Aug. 6, upon the retirement of the current provost, Dr. Beth Roth.

McDermott’s leadership record includes experience in accreditation, grant writing, faculty development and administration across a range of academic programs and disciplines, the university said in a news release.

She currently serves as chair of the executive committee of the Associated Colleges of the Chicago Area Board of Directors and has a distinguished record as both a teacher and author, according to the release.

She received the University of St. Francis’ Distinguished Teaching Award in 2021 and is an accomplished poet.

She is the author of the poetry collection titled “Figure 1,” along with an extensive publication record, which includes individual poems and prose writing appearing in several literary journals, according to the release.