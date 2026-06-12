Kayaking for teens, free Father’s Day fishing at Will County forest preserves

Dads can enjoy free fishing days and other programs during their special Father’s Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, June 19-21, at Forest Preserve District of Will County sites. (Photo provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of June 15.

Kayak Kollege for Teens - 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Teens will learn kayaking basics from certified instructors and test their skills with paddle games before cooling off with a frozen treat. This event is $20 a student and intended for teens aged 13-17. Register by Friday, June 12.

Nature Play After Hours: Bugs - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Young children and caregivers will explore the world of bugs through stories, crafts, games and outdoor adventures. This free event is intended for ages 3 to 5, accompanied by a registered adult. Register by Saturday, June 13.

Summer Era Starts at the Reservoir - 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Monee Reservoir: Kick off summer with free kayaking overviews, fishing, yard games and campfire s’mores. This free event is intended for all ages.

Kayak Kollege - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Whalon Lake in Naperville: Certified instructors will teach flatwater kayaking basics, safety and paddling techniques during this beginner-friendly workshop. This event is $35 a person and intended for ages 12 and older. Register by Wednesday, June 17.

BYOB Bingo - 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill: Enjoy an outdoor evening of bingo, prizes and socializing under the shelter at Prairie Bluff. This free event is intended for ages 21 and older.

Free Fishing Days for Father’s Day Weekend - Friday through Sunday, June 19-21, at Monee Reservoir: Fish without a license during Illinois Free Fishing Days weekend. Fathers will receive free bait and a small gift while supplies last. This free event is intended for all ages.

Free Fishing Days - Friday through Sunday, June 19-21, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Celebrate Illinois Free Fishing Days weekend with free fishing pole rentals and giveaways throughout the weekend, including special Father’s Day treats on Sunday. This free event is intended for all ages.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing - 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Aug. 9, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield: View nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and bald eagles during controlled-access bird viewing hours at the preserve. This free event is intended for all ages.

Be a Beekeeper - 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Learn the basics of beekeeping, honeybee biology and hive management in this six-week course that includes optional hands-on hive experience. This course is $65 a person and intended for ages 18 and older. Register by Friday, June 5.

House Hunters: Bluebird Edition - 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Families will learn about bluebird nesting habits before touring nesting boxes with volunteer bluebird monitors. This free event is intended for ages 6 to 12, accompanied by a registered adult. Register by Wednesday, June 17.

Leaf it to Me Hike - 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Learn how to identify leaves and plants along the trail. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by Friday, June 19.

Fishing Under the Stars - 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm: Stay out late for nighttime fishing under the moonlight during this family-friendly, after-hours event. This free event is intended for all ages.

Father’s Day Appreciation - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm: Fathers can stop by the Tackle Box for a free Father’s Day giveaway while enjoying Free Fishing Days weekend. This free event is intended for all ages.

Registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.