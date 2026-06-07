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The Herald-News

These news businesses coming to New Lenox this summer

Queen of Hops, a bar with video gaming, is seen Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 1304 N. Cedar Road in New Lenox.

Queen of Hops, a bar with video gaming, is seen Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 1304 N. Cedar Road in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Mauverneen Blevins)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Pete’s Fresh Market is anticipated to open this summer in New Lenox.

In addition, New Lenox should soon see three additional new businesses, according to the village of New Lenox website.

Queen of Hops, a full bar with video gaming, will be located at 1304 N. Cedar Road in New Lenox.

The business plans to open when video gaming machines are available.

Club Pilates New Lenox will be located at 1812 E. Lincoln Highway.

Club Pilates will offer group reformer classes through using a modern approach to classical Pilates methods, according to the village of New Lenox website.

Anyone at any level wishing to learn Pilates may participate, according to the website.

Club Pilates will also offer one-on-one training and sell clothing and Pilates gear.

Tentative opening date is June 15.

For more information, call 815-215-8188 or visit clubpilates.com.

Panel Haus will be located at 12525 W. Horseshoe Drive, New Lenox.

This building materials supplier specializes in trim, doors, cabinetry, flooring and related interior finish products.

Panel Haus serves residential contractors, remodelers and homeowners. Tentative opening date is July 1.

For more information, call 847-891-5110 or visit panelhaus.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.