Joliet expands downtown police unit after opening City Square

The City Square in downtown Joliet seen on May 22, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet is expanding a police unit downtown as more people are expected to spend more time in the area with the opening of City Square.

Police Sgt. Patrick Schumacher will lead the special services unit that will consist of six officers, according to a statement on Friday from the city.

Schumacher was assigned to Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy’s office and he completed his assignment to the office when he was promoted to sergeant in March 2025.

D’Arcy was quoted in Friday’s statement saying the downtown is “experiencing renewed energy and activity from the new City Square to community events and public gatherings.”

“As more people spend time downtown, it’s important that we continue creating an environment where residents, visitors, and business owners feel safe, comfortable, and connected to their community,” D’Arcy said.

The new sculpture sits in the foreground at the new City Square during the farmers market on May 22, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

In May, the Joliet City Council approved City Square rules that include a ban on sleeping on the property, limits on panhandling and a ban against skateboarding.

The city has allowed certain businesses to sell alcoholic beverages in city-approved cups for outdoor drinking in the downtown.

This week, the city council approved new rules for sidewalk cafes in the area.

The special services unit consists of officers who are assigned to the downtown area, Gateway Center, and Union Station, according to the Joliet Police Department’s website.

The unit is focused on providing a “safe environment” for citizens and visitors to the downtown.

The city’s statement on Friday said the expanded unit will “work closely” with residents, business owners, property owners community organizations, and city staff to “identify concerns, solve problems and build positive relationships throughout the downtown area.”

The unit “complements existing downtown patrol operations” while providing a “dedicated focus on outreach, visibility, and problem-solving,” according to the city.

“Officers will maintain a consistent presence downtown, including in and around City Square, where they will engage with the public and work collaboratively to address concerns as they arise,” city officials said.