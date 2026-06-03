Joliet Township man accused of trying to enter Will County jail while posing as corrections staffer

A Joliet Township man is accused of trying to enter the Will County jail while posing as a federal corrections employee, police said.

On May 27, Courtney McDonald, 35, was charged with false personation of a police officer following a Will County Sheriff’s Office investigation of the incident.

As a condition of pretrial release, McDonald is requiring to “not use red and blue flashing lights,” court records show.

The incident leading to the charges began May 10 when deputies were sent to the jail for a call of someone impersonating a police officer, according to Elizabeth Matthews, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

A man later identified as McDonald had pulled up to the jail’s sally port entrance, turned red-and-blue flashing lights on a personal vehicle and “tried to make entry” to the jail, Matthews said.

Courtney McDonald (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

McDonald had suggested he was with U.S. Corrections and he had a “male passenger for intake,” Matthews said.

“After further examination of the ‘badge card’ he had in his possession, it was determined he was impersonating an officer and was asked to leave the property by correctional personnel, which he did,” Matthews said.

Later that day, an enforcement deputy was using the license plate reader system known as Flock to research McDonald’s vehicle and found the vehicle around the Jackson Street bridge, Matthews said.

A deputy noticed several alleged traffic violations, such as a speeding and failure to signal, which led to a traffic stop on McDonald’s vehicle, according to Matthews.

“McDonald suggested he worked with government agencies but admitted he was not a law enforcement officer. The deputy investigated the flashing red and blue lights on the vehicle and found six in total,” Matthews said.

The deputy removed the lights as evidence and McDonald was taken into custody, Matthews said.