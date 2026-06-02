Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie hosting 30th anniversary open house June 6

The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie has more than 30 miles of trails and roads. (Provided by Trevor Edmonson)

On a former Army ammunition plant south of Chicago, bison now roam a restored sea of grass, the wetlands filter the water and the wildflowers return each spring.

For 30 years, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie has been slowly, patiently coming back to life, The Wetlands Initiative said in a news release.

To celebrate this milestone, the U.S. Forest Service will host a 30th Anniversary “open house” across the prairie on Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midewin, at 30239 S. State Route 53 in Wilmington.

Attendees can drive or bike between several stops across the prairie and learn what each Midewin partner is working on to bring the landscape back to life.

The Wetlands Initiative, Openlands and the National Forest Foundation will all have a table along the route to talk about bison, wetlands, prairies and what the next 30 years could look like.

This event is free, family-friendly, and a rare chance to explore the prairie with the people who help care for it.

A young parkgoer observes bison at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in May 2016. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The event coincides with National Trails Day and will have several interpretive sites set up.

Interpretive sites include: