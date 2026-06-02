Life in the (way too) fast lane – my day with NASCAR at Chicagoland Speedway: Hart Pisani

Shaw Local reporter Hart Pisani leaves the pit after doing multiple laps at the NASCAR Racing Experience at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Like most people during the COVID-19 pandemic, I had a lot of time on my hands. That’s how I discovered the Netflix original series "Drive to Survive," which follows Formula 1 racing.

Seeing cars from Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull drive at lightning fast speeds around elaborate courses, making sharp turns with the tightest of margins was thrilling. At the time, I remember telling a friend of mine:

“This is so great. Not like NASCAR, where you’re just turning left the whole time.”

Fast forward to this past Friday when I went out to Chicagoland Speedway and drove an official NASCAR car. I learned first hand that turning left isn’t so easy when you’re going 134 miles and hour.

After a seven-year absence, NASCAR is making its highly anticipated return to Joliet on July 3-5. In the lead - to the Cup Series’ return to the area, Chicagoland Speedway offered local media a chance at a once in a lifetime experience: drive a race car.

Technically, they offered me the opportunity to either drive an official NASCAR around the track for eight minutes or be driven by a trained driver. But, come on.

If you’re giving me the option to drive a race car, you know that’s the option I’m taking. So I and other members of the local media made our way out for our official NASCAR Racing Experience.

I was greeted by friendly NASCAR employees who offered complimentary coffee, pastries and even cheese plates. Given that we were about to hit speeds in excess of 100 mph, I figured it was best to pass on the cheese.

After turning over our drivers licenses (because who needs one of those when you’re driving a race car?), we watched a 23-minute safety instruction video. This was when I found out I’d be doing a few things I’d never done before.

I’ve had two cars in my life: A 2000 Toyota 4Runner, and 2016 Toyota 4Runner. Neither of these cars have a stick shift nor do they have a clutch. My only experience with such things came in the classic Nintendo 64 game "Mario Kart" and the one time my sister let me drive her Barbie Jeep when I was 4.

What better time to learn than operating a NASCAR at 134 mph?

Shaw Local reporter Hart Pisani, center, along with other members of the media watch an orientation video at the NASCAR Racing Experience at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

After the video’s conclusion, we all donned our NASCAR jumpsuits and emerged from the media center looking like the astronauts in "The Right Stuff." We received further instruction on how the experience would go from a trained technician, who said we wouldn’t be able to exceed 5000 r.p.m.

When asked if there’d be a speedometer in the vehicle, he asked, “Would you drive it if there were?”

Fair point.

After tossing my helmet on, I made my way over to the No. 80 car and looked for the door handle. I was then told there was no door and I’d have to slide in through the window "Dukes of Hazard" style.

Shaw Local reporter Hart Pisani exits one of the race cars during the NASCAR Racing Experience at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Next, I looked for where the other seat was. Where would the professional accompanying me sit to make sure I wouldn’t crash? Well, there was no professional accompanying me to make sure I wouldn’t crash. There would be someone on my helmet radio walking me through what to do.

When I informed one of the staff members I’d never driven a clutch or a stick before, his mouth said, “That’s fine,” while his eyes said, “Uh oh.” They put my stick into fourth gear and gave me a push off. Then I didn’t hit the accelerator hard enough and they asked me to stop about eight times before I was able to.

Then we attempted take-off once again. Once again, things didn’t go so great. I was not nailing this “driving with a clutch” thing.

The third time was the charm. I was off, rolling at about 3000 r.p.m. I received instructions on different moves to make, I think, but with the thunderous roar of my engine it was kind of hard to tell.

I mainly stuck to the far left side of the track, because that’s what I did in "Mario Kart," but also because that made it easier to avoid the massive walls to my right.

With each lap I turned they moved up my total speed. 4400 r.p.m., 4600 r.p.m., etc. The certificate I got at the end told me my max speed was 134 mph. While that’s only 14 miles per hour faster than I usually go down I-95, I was still pretty proud.

After my eight minutes were up, they waved the checkered flag and told me I’d won the race. Not difficult to do since I was racing against myself, but still another thing to take pride in.

After receiving my certificate (signed by NASCAR legend Richard Petty himself!), I was finally able to indulge in those cheese plates.

All in all, as someone who’d never been to Chicagoland Speedway, I was blown away by the experience.

It got me excited for the return of racing to the area July 3-5, though I’m hopeful they don’t ask me to participate in the actual race.