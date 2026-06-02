Joliet Public Schools District 86 retirees collectively had more than 390 years of service

Joliet Public Schools District 86 congratulates the 19 employees who retired at the end of the 2025-26 school year. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 congratulated the 19 employees who will retire this year.

Collectively, these individuals worked a total of 392 years for the school district. Retirees include:

Yolanda Coleman, Ed.D., Edna Keith Elementary

Bruce Currie, Sator Sanchez Elementary

Mary Decraene, Pershing Elementary

Thomas Devine, Marycrest Early Childhood Center

Todd Dow, Gompers Junior High

Timothy Dunne, Gompers Junior High

Raúl Gastón, Ed.D., Gompers Junior High

Karen Glowicki, Hufford Junior High

Yvonne Jamerson, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center

Kimberly Knigge, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center

Belia Mateo, Sator Sanchez Elementary

Gail Riegel, Farragut Elementary

Linda Smith, M.J. Cunningham Elementary

Debra Stasko, Taft Elementary

Terrie Stoeckley, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center

John Talarico, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center

Lori Wade, Lynne Thigpen Elementary

Gloria Zamudio, A.O. Marshall Elementary

Judith Zito-Nash, Ed.D., J.D., J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center.

“Congratulations on the retirement of these amazing individuals,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse in a news release. “They will always be part of the Joliet District 86 Family.”

Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors President Matthew Pritz added, “We appreciate the countless ways you have supported, inspired, and strengthened our school community throughout your tenure.”