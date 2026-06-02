Joliet Public Schools District 86 retirees collectively had more than 390 years of service

Joliet Public Schools District 86 congratulated the 19 employees who will retire this year.
Collectively, these individuals worked a total of 392 years for the school district. Retirees include:
- Yolanda Coleman, Ed.D., Edna Keith Elementary
- Bruce Currie, Sator Sanchez Elementary
- Mary Decraene, Pershing Elementary
- Thomas Devine, Marycrest Early Childhood Center
- Todd Dow, Gompers Junior High
- Timothy Dunne, Gompers Junior High
- Raúl Gastón, Ed.D., Gompers Junior High
- Karen Glowicki, Hufford Junior High
- Yvonne Jamerson, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center
- Kimberly Knigge, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center
- Belia Mateo, Sator Sanchez Elementary
- Gail Riegel, Farragut Elementary
- Linda Smith, M.J. Cunningham Elementary
- Debra Stasko, Taft Elementary
- Terrie Stoeckley, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center
- John Talarico, J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center
- Lori Wade, Lynne Thigpen Elementary
- Gloria Zamudio, A.O. Marshall Elementary
- Judith Zito-Nash, Ed.D., J.D., J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center.
“Congratulations on the retirement of these amazing individuals,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse in a news release. “They will always be part of the Joliet District 86 Family.”
Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors President Matthew Pritz added, “We appreciate the countless ways you have supported, inspired, and strengthened our school community throughout your tenure.”