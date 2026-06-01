Will County Pets of the Week: June 1, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Brittany is an 18-month-old, 45-pound lab/hound mix that was rescued from euthanasia. Brittany is happy, energetic, friendly and loving. She especially loves spending time with people, playing with them and soaking up affection. Brittany does well with other dogs, cats (she even has kitty foster siblings) and children. Brittany is heartworm-positive, but NAWS takes care of her treatment. She just needs a family and yard of her own. To meet Brittany, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Brittany is an 18-month-old, 45-pound lab/hound mix that was rescued from euthanasia. Brittany is happy, energetic, friendly and loving. She especially loves spending time with people, playing with them and soaking up affection. Brittany does well with other dogs, cats (she even has kitty foster siblings) and children. Brittany is heartworm-positive, but NAWS takes care of her treatment. She just needs a family and yard of her own. To meet Brittany, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Gaia is a 2-year-old playful, chatty tabby. She loves to run and explore and needs a home with plenty of space. She gets along well with other cats and loves people, especially when she can be near them and they give her plenty of attention. To meet Gaia, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Gaia is a 2-year-old playful, chatty tabby. She loves to run and explore and needs a home with plenty of space. She gets along well with other cats and loves people, especially when she can be near them and they give her plenty of attention. To meet Gaia, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illiinois)

Kody is a sweet 8-year-old, 10-pound rat terrier who is bonded with his brother Kik (also 10 pounds), so they need a home together. Kody loves to sit on people’s laps or shoulders.

Kody (pictured) is a sweet 8-year-old, 10-pound rat terrier who is bonded with his brother Kik (also 10 pounds), so they need a home together. Kody loves to sit on people’s laps or shoulders. They are a bit picky about dog friends, but seem to do better with small, mellow females. To meet Kody and Kiko, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

They are a bit picky about dog friends, but seem to do better with small, mellow females. To meet Kody and Kiko, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Kody is a sweet 8-year-old, 10-pound rat terrier who is bonded with his brother Kiko (also 10 pounds and pictured), so they need a home together. Kody loves to sit on people’s laps or shoulders. They are a bit picky about dog friends, but seem to do better with small, mellow females. To meet Kody and Kiko, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

One-year-old Nora is quite timid, so she needs a patient and loving adopter to help her blossom and a home with older children who will respect her space. She’d benefit from another cat or kitten in the home as she enjoys cuddling with them. Once she’s comfortable with people, she melts into their pets. To meet Nora, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

One-year-old Nora is quite timid, so she needs a patient and loving adopter to help her blossom and a home with older children who will respect her space. She’d benefit from another cat or kitten in the home as she enjoys cuddling with them. Once she’s comfortable with people, she melts into their pets. To meet Nora, visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Meadow is sweet and snuggly, loves to relax, but also likes to play when the mood strikes. She is calm, loving and a total foodie. Meadow does well with cats, dogs and kids, making her a perfect fit for almost any home. To meet Meadow, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.

Meadow is sweet and snuggly, loves to relax, but also likes to play when the mood strikes. She is calm, loving and a total foodie. Meadow does well with cats, dogs and kids, making her a perfect fit for almost any home. To meet Meadow, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Clementine is sweet and playful. She loves cozy couch time, lounging and watching the world from the window. She prefers a calm home and does well with one respectful cat, gentle dogs and older kids. Clementine will make a snuggly, low-key companion. To meet Clementine, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.