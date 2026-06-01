Bourbonnais launches free family summer events

Families settle in with lawn chairs and blankets for a free outdoor movie under the stars at The Grove in Bourbonnais. (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

The Village of Bourbonnais is rolling out a lineup of free summer events designed to draw families outdoors, from art classes and yoga sessions to live music and screen-free play.

The events kick off in early June and run through September, offering something for nearly every age and interest.

Art in the Park: Kids Edition launches at 10 a.m. in June 2 at the Children’s Safety Center, with sessions continuing every first and third Tuesday through August.

The program is a collaboration between the village, Little Me Studio, and Bourbonnais Public Library District.

Lunchtime Bites & Beats returns to Festival Street on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September. The midday event features rotating food trucks and live local music.

VOB - Summer 2026 Event Calendar (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

Groovin’ @ The Grove kicks off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 5 at The Grove, with family-friendly activities designed for kids and parents.

Yoga in the Park begins at 8:30 a.m. on June 6 at Cavalier de LaSalle Park, offering Vinyasa flow classes every Saturday in June from Soul Moon Studio.

Unplug & Play starts at 1 p.m. on June 7 at The Grove and runs every Sunday through August.

The electronics-free afternoon is designed for all ages to play and connect outdoors.

Village of Bourbonnais logo (Daily Journal)

For a complete schedule and additional summer programming, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events.