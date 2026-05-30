Providence’s Macie Robbins fires one-hitter to give Celtics sectional title over Morris

Providence celebrates with the championship plaque after their 2-0 win over Morris in the Class 3A Providence Sectional championship on Friday. (Gary Middendorf)

For most of the season, the Providence softball team has made a habit of beating teams into submission, scoring in double digits 21 times in their 35 games entering Friday’s Class 3A Providence Sectional title game against Morris.

That was not the case Friday, as Morris pitcher Mylie Hughes kept the potent Providence offense in check most of the game. The Celtics, though, showed that they are more than just a bunch of big hitters. They showed that they can play small ball and manufacture runs when necessary, and then allow their stellar pitching and defense to take over.

That proved to be the winning plan in a 2-0 win.

In the bottom of the third of a scoreless game, Bella Olzta led off with a walk for the Celtics (29-7) and then stole her school-record 38th base of the season. She is also now two shy of the school career record of 77 set by Grace Golebowski.

After Olszta stole second, Bella Cortes laid down a perfect bunt to third. The Morris second baseman was slow to cover first, forcing the third baseman to double-clutch before throwing to first. That upset the timing of the throw just enough for the throw to bounce off the second baseman’s glove. Olszta never slowed and, for the second time in as many games, a Providence runner scored from second on a ball that did not leave the infield.

Providence’s Bella Olszta (right) scores ahead of the throw to Morris catcher Addy Hacket in the Class 3A Providence Sectional championship on Friday. (Gary Middendorf)

“It’s nice to know that we can manufacture some runs against a good team,” Olszta said. “I was playing to my strength, getting base and using my speed. It feels good to be such a big part of this win.

“We have a lot of confidence in Macie when she’s in the circle. We don’t want to put it all on her, so we want to give her a cushion. It was so much fun to win the sectional on our own field and to win our last home game.”

The inning wasn’t over. Cortes was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice by Ava Misch before Mia Sanfratello doubled to right-center, scoring Misch with the Celtics’ second run.

That proved to be enough for Robbins, who kept the momentum firmly on her team’s side by retiring the side on five pitches in the next half-inning. She finished with a one-hit shutout, the only Morris hit being a leadoff single by Ella Urbasek in the top of the fifth, on the day before her 16th birthday.

“I’m more excited to win the sectional, for sure, then getting my driver’s license,” Robbins said. “I didn’t have a lot of strikeouts today, but I have all the faith in our defense to make the plays behind me. Once we got ahead, I knew I could throw strikes and have them hit it and our defense would make the plays and get them out.”

The Providence defense was flawless, and Robbins was really only in trouble in one inning, the second. She walked two and hit a batter that inning to load the bases, but induced a groundout to get out of the jam. After that, Urbasek was the only Morris baserunner as Robbins retired 15 of the final 16 batters she faced. Providence will play Dunlap on Monday at 6:30 in the East Peoria Supersectional at EastSide Centre.

“We’re always aggressive on the bases early in the game,” Providence coach Jim Holba said. “It’s nice to know that we can win that way if we need to. Macie threw the ball extremely well, the defense - especially our corner outfielders - was outstanding. Mia Sanfratello was strong behind the plate. We needed all of that today.

“Macie is a competitor. Even if she doesn’t have her best stuff, she finds a way to get it done. And Bella Olszta makes our offense go. She gets kind of lost in all the big hitters, but she sets the table for them to bring her in.”

Morris’ Ella Urbasek connects for a single against Providence in the Class 3A Providence Sectional championship on Friday. (Gary Middendorf)

Morris pitcher Mylie Hughes, an Olivet Nazarene recruit, matched Robbins nearly pitch-for-pitch, but didn’t get the run support.

“Even though we only got one hit, we only struck out three times,” Morris coach Jen Bamonte said. “We didn’t get the hit we needed in the second inning with the bases loaded, then we didn’t have any chances after that. You have to credit Providence for that. They played pretty much perfect softball.

“But our girls never hung their heads. I am proud of the way these girls played, especially our seniors. Mylie, Tessa Shannon, Ella Urbasek, Alyssa Jepson, Addy Hackett and Anna Carreno have been a big part of this program and they leave some big shoes to fill next year.”