New Joliet cannabis dispensary hosting grand opening event on Saturday

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary in Joliet, located at 2121 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet (the former NAPA Auto Parts store), is seen on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary in Joliet will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Saturday.

The free event runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2121 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet (the former NAPA Auto Parts store) and features live entertainment, free food, giveaways, and adoptable dogs.

Veltiste Wellness, who operates the business as “Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary,” sought a special use permit from the city of Joliet to allow a cannabis dispensary at that location.

Joliet City Council voted in favor of the dispensary in April 2025.

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary focuses on “hospitality, music, art, community impact,” according to a news release from the dispensary.

Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary offers “a wide selection of sativa, indica and hybrid flower,” along with “edibles, extracts, vapes, topicals, tinctures, infused pre-rolls and accessories,” according to its website.

For more information, visit bisalina.com.