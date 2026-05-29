Minooka baker creates passport to promote regional farm stand road trips

Susan Prieboy of Minooka and owner of Sourdough You Know, single-handedly created the 2026 Farmstand Trail, which features nine farm stands spanning Will, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties. (Photo provided by Susan Prieboy)

Take a local farm stand road trip, thanks to Susan Prieboy of Minooka and owner of Sourdough You Know.

The 2026 Farmstand Trail features nine farm stands spanning Will, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties.

Towns include Minooka, Plainfield, Mokena, Morris, Newark and Pontiac.

Pick up a passport at any farm stand, Prieboy said. A list is posted on the Sourdough You Know Facebook page.

Susan Prieboy of Minooka and owner of Sourdough You Know, single-handedly created the 2026 Farmstand Trail, which features nine farm stands spanning Will, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties. (Photo provided by Susan Prieboy)

“Each location has a unique stamp that will be placed on their logo after a customer completes a purchase at that location,“ Prieboy said. ”If the passport is completed by Aug. 1, the customer will receive a free T-shirt with all of the logos and stating they completed the Farmstand Trail 2026."

A one-day farm stand trail in Indiana inspired her to create a broad circle of local farm stands and unique products, she said.

“I think people will find something different at all nine stops and be really pleased at what they get,” Prieboy said.

Susan Prieboy of Minooka and owner of Sourdough You Know, single-handedly created the 2026 Farmstand Trail, which features nine farm stands spanning Will, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties. Prieboy is one of the nine stops, which features products from 20 local businesses. (Photo provided by Susan Prieboy)

Prieboy said the point of the passport is to support local businesses while enjoying some summer family fun.

“I did hear from one passport holder,” Prieboy said. “He was mapping out all his stops through the summer.”

Yes, Prieboy is one of the nine stops, but her farm stand cart showcases 20 different small businesses, including four youth entrepreneurs.

“It’s pretty cool to support 20 local businesses in one stop,” Prieboy said.

Prieboy also organizes the Channahon Farmers Market, which is going well and quickly becoming an unpaid volunteer job, she said.

Susan Prieboy of Minooka and owner of Sourdough You Know, single-handedly created the 2026 Farmstand Trail, which features nine farm stands spanning Will, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties. Prieboy also runs the Channahon Farmers Market. (Photo provided by Susan Prieboy)

And she also provides sourdough products for Harvest Deli at Fit Foundation in Crest Hill.

When Prieboy contacted farm stands about participating in the 2026 Farmstand trail, some asked, “What do I have to pay to be part of it?” she said.

“The whole point was not to charge them but to give them business,” Prieboy said. “It’s something I created to be helpful. So I told them there was no fee. Then I went to have the passports printed and it cost me over $200 – oh, boy."

Prieboy said one farm stand owner contacted her shortly after Prieboy dropped off her stamp and folder of passports.

“She said, ‘All my passports are spoken for. I need more,’” Prieboy said.

What if 500 people complete their passports? Well, it means Prieboy will have to buy 500 T-shirts, she said.

Susan Prieboy of Minooka and owner of Sourdough You Know, single-handedly created the 2026 Farmstand Trail, which features nine farm stands spanning Will, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties. Prieboy is one of the nine stops, which features products from 20 local businesses. (Photo provided by Susan Prieboy)

“But that would be awesome,” Prieboy said. “That means 500 people supported farm stands.”

For more information, contact Prieboy at sourdoughyouknow@gmail.com.