Crest Hill meal prep company expands product line

Fit Foundation in Crest Hill rebranded as Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation for its 11th anniversary in May 2026. Aegerter is partnering with local businesses to expand her product line. (Photo provided by Angie Aegerter)

Fit Foundation in Crest Hill rebranded as Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation for its 11th anniversary.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on May 13.

Angie Aegerter, owner of Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation, said she “figured it was time for a facelift and expansion.”

Fit Foundation in Crest Hill rebranded as Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation for its 11th anniversary in May 2026. Aegerter is partnering with local businesses to expand her product line. (Photo provided by Angie Aegerter)

Aegerter is partnering with local businesses to expand her product line.

“My deli menu will always have my healthy twist on it and all products in store will be made with all-natural, non-toxic ingredients,” Aegerter said on Facebook. “In addition to my hand soaps, laundry detergent, and spices, I will be offering candles, teas, bar soaps, shower steamers, and jams – and that’s just the beginning.”

Fit Foundation in Crest Hill rebranded as Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation for its 11th anniversary in May 2026. Aegerter is partnering with local businesses to expand her product line. Pictured are products from Sourdough You Know. (Photo provided by Angie Aegerter)

The sourdough products available for purchase at Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation come from the Minooka-based Sourdough You Know, owned by Susan Prieboy. who cooks from a commercial kitchen in Wilmington, Aegerter said.

Tim Doughney of Doughney Designs, based in Channahon, offers handmade charcuterie boards/cutting boards and bread knives.

Fit Foundation in Crest Hill rebranded as Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation for its 11th anniversary in May 2026. Aegerter is partnering with local businesses to expand her product line. Pictured are products from Doughney Designs. (Photo provided by Angie Aegerter)

Gina Vicini, owner of the Shorewood Supper Club, rents the kitchen at Harvest Deli at the Fit Foundation for her pre-made meals that are available for delivery, Aegerter said.

Fit Foundation in Crest Hill rebranded as Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation for its 11th anniversary in May 2026. Aegerter is partnering with local businesses to expand her product line. Pictured is pastry made by the Shorewood Supper Club. (Photo provided by Angie Aegerter)

Aegerter said she will sell Vicini’s baked goods and pastries from her storefront “in the very near future.”

“All of their businesses can be found on Facebook,” Aegerter said. “They are all amazing people and I’m so happy to have been connected with them.”

Fit Foundation in Crest Hill rebranded as Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation for its 11th anniversary in May 2026. Aegerter is partnering with local businesses to expand her product line. (Photo provided by Angie Aegerter)

Aegerter was raising three children on her own and struggling to support her family when she opened her business.

Harvest Deli by Fit Foundation is located at 2209A Plainfield Road, Crest Hill

For more information, call 815-582-4055.