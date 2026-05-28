Will County forest district, Romeoville partner to reclaim land for nature

In 2025, the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the village of Romeoville shared the cost of purchasing this property at 525 E. Romeo Road. The village turned the property over to the forest preserve in 2026 so the land could be naturalized. (Photo provided by the village of Romoeoville)

An old metal shed complex in Romeoville is now the future site for programs hosted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Last fall, the village of Romeoville purchased the property at 525 E. Romeo Road, the site of the old metal shed complex, according to a news release from the village of Romeoville.

The village shared the cost with the forest preserve district, and the village has now entrusted the forest preserve with the property.

“This partnership between the two government bodies will further enhance the 2,400 acres of protected open space, parks, and forest throughout Romeoville,” Mayor John D. Noak said in the release.

At this point, the village anticipates the forest preserve district will demolish the building to allow the naturalization of the land for programs and events at Isle a la Cache Museum and preserve.

Forest Preserve District of Will County Executive Director Tracy Chapman said the district values “its strong working relationship” with Romeoville.

“And this land acquisition is another great example of what can be accomplished through partnership and shared vision,” Chapman said in the release. “By working together, we are continuing to protect and conserve important open space for future generations, and we look forward to many more opportunities to collaborate in the years ahead.”