Second man arrested in Joliet police investigation of May 15 shooting

An investigation of a May 15 shooting in Joliet has led to two arrests thus far and one of the suspects showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound but refused to cooperate with police, prosecutors said.

Keenen Woods, 24, of Joliet, and Jayden Clark, 20, of Romeoville, have been arrested as part of an investigation into a daylight shooting on May 15 in the 600 block of Mills Road.

In a court filing, prosecutors said police learned a funeral was taking place nearby on the same day for Aaron Lee Vidales Jr., 31, of Joliet, who had been shot and killed on May 3 near Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub, 3151 Voyager Lane, Joliet.

The court filing did not point out a connection between the incidents.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English told Shaw Local on May 15 that detectives were investigating if the Mills Road shooting is related to the funeral.

During the Mills Road incident, an SUV had pulled up to the side of a sedan and one of the occupants “fired multiple shots” at the sedan, according to a court petition from Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Long.

Keenen Woods (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Witnesses claimed to have seen a man later identified as Woods “fall out of a car, get up and begin running toward” Mancuso Cheese Company, 612 Mills Road, Long said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:15 a.m. and were notified Clark had arrived at 10:45 a.m. at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Long said.

Clark had a gunshot wound to his arm, Long said.

Clark said he was driving a car when another vehicle pulled up on his driver’s side and a person shot at him, he said.

Clark said he did “not know who they were and did not see anyone’s face,” Long said. Clark said he was with his “friends” at the time but he did not know them and he would not give their names, Long said.

“Clark said he did not want to cooperate with the investigation,” Long said.

Officers had recovered a hospital bag containing Clark’s clothes, which matched the clothing of a person seen firing a gun in surveillance video obtained in the investigation, Long said.

Clark is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, according to court records.

Woods is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by repeat felony offender, unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing justice, according to court records.

The latter charge alleged Woods intended to obstruction prosecution of Clark by concealing two handguns.