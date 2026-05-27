Lemont knocks off Mother McAuley in softball sectional semifinals: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Softball

Lemont 11, Mother McAuley 0 (5 inn.): Top seeded Lemont knocked off fourth seeded Mother McAuley in the Class 3A De La Salle Sectional semifinals. Mila Mardjetko (one hit, two walks, nine Ks) and McKenzie Purgatorio (3 for 3, two runs, four RBIs) led the effort. Lemont will play host De La Salle Friday at 4:30 p.m. for the sectional title.

Seneca 10, St. Bede 0 (5 inn.): The second seeded Irish beat third seeded St. Bede in the Class 2A Pontiac Sectional. Hayden Pfeifer struck out 12 while allowing just one hit and Graysen Provance was 3 for 4 with two runs and one RBI. Seneca will play the winner of Beecher and Pontiac in the sectional championship on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Lincoln-Way West 0: The top-seeded Knights defeated the fourth seeded Warriors in the Class 3A Andrew Sectional semifinals. They’ll face Sandburg on Friday at 5 p.m. in the sectional championship.

Naperville Central 3, Plainfield North 0: Top seeded Naperville Central came out on top against the fourth seeded Tigers in the Class 3A Naperville Central Sectional semifinals. Plainfield North’s season has come to an end.

Providence 7, Tinley Park 0: The top-seeded Celtics dominated fourth seeded Tinley Park in the Class 2A Providence Sectional semifinals. They’ll play Lemont in the sectional championship on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Lemont 3, Mother McAuley 1: Second seeded Lemont beat third seeded Mother McAuley in the Class 2A Providence Sectional semifinals. They’ll face Providence in the sectional championship on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Sandburg 2, Lincoln-Way East 1 (PKs): Sixth seeded Sandburg’s Cinderella run continued after a PK win over the third seeded Griffins in the Class 3A Andrew Sectional.

Plainfield Central 3, Sycamore 1: The seconded seeded Wildcats took down top-seeded Sycamore in the Class 2A Orion Sectional semifinals. Plainfield Central will face Geneva on Friday at 5 p.m. for the sectional championship.

Boys volleyball

Lincoln-Way East 2, Tinley Park 0: The second seeded Griffins beat seventh seeded Oak Forest 25-14, 25-18 in the Kankakee Regional semifinals. They’ll play the winner of Lincoln-Way West and Rich Township in the Kankakee Regional championship.

Plainfield North 2, Oswego East 0: The second seeded Tigers downed 19th seeded Oswego East 25-15, 25-23. Plainfield North will take on Glenbard East in the Oswego East Regional finals.

Bolingbrook 2, Downers Grove South 0: The third-seeded Raiders dispatched 18th seeded DGS 25-19, 25-17. The Raiders will battle Glenbard South in the Plainfield Central Regional championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Plainfield East 2, Lockport 0: The 13th seeded Bengals pulled off a major upset of the the fourth seeded Porters in the Hinsdale South Regional semifinals, 25-23, 25-20. Plainfield East will play Hinsdale South in the regional championship on Thursday.

Glenbard East 2, Joliet Catholic 1: Seventh seeded Glenbard East beat the 10th seeded Hilltoppers 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 in the Oswego East regional semifinals.

Glenbard South 2, Plainfield Central 1: Sixth seeded Glenbard South defeated the 11th seeded Wildcats 19-25, 25-19, 27-25 in the Plainfield Central Regional semifinals.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Oak Forest 0: The top-seeded Knights beat eighth seeded Oak Forest 25-13, 25-11 in the Andrew Regional semis. They’ll play Homewood-Flossmoor in the Andrew regional finals.

Boys lacrosse

Lincoln-Way 10, Lockport 5: Top seeded Lincoln-Way bested the fourth seeded Porters in the Lincoln-Way West sectional semifinals. Lincoln-Way will face fifth seeded Lemont in the sectional championship on Friday at 4 p.m.

Lemont 12, Neuqua Valley 8: Fifth seeded Lemont beat second seeded Neuqua Valley in the Lincoln-Way West sectional semifinals. They’ll play Lincoln-Way in the sectional finals on Friday at 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lincoln-Way 11, O’Fallon 9: Top-seeded Lincoln-Way edged fourth seeded O’Fallon in the O’Fallon Sectional semis. They’ll take on Sandburg in the O’Fallon Sectional finals on Friday.

Sandburg 15, Lockport 14: The third seeded Porters were bested by second seeded Sandburg in the O’Fallon Sectional semifinals.