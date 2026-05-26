Tacos Before Vatos in Crest Hill teaming up with Meals on Wheels

Tacos Before Vatos, a Mexican breakfast and lunch restaurant, recently opened in Crest Hill and is seen on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Marco and Bri Alcantar, the owners of Tacos Before Vatos in Crest Hill, are teaming up with Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois in providing meals to older adults in Will County.

Older adults and neighbors are invited to a special ribbon-cutting and registration event from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 1701 N Larkin Ave, Suite 316, Crest Hill.

This event celebrates a new partnership. The restaurant will now offer a special menu just for older adults.

“Seniors can enjoy healthy, delicious meals in a relaxed, friendly setting. At the event, seniors who qualify can sign up right away to start getting these program benefits,” according to a news release from Meals on Wheels.

Tacos Before Vatos will serve freshly made lunch and dinner to Meals on Wheels clients who are 60 or older (and spouses of eligible clients), with a suggested meal donation of $7 per meal, according to the release.

The program menu includes burritos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas, taco salads, enchiladas, concha, non-alcoholic margaritas, milkshakes and more. Everything is made from scratch in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Registration is required for the event, and space is limited. Call Meals on Wheels at 331-214-4544 to sign up.