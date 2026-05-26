Lockport looking to keep playoff run going: The Herald-News Softball Notebook

Lockport’s pitcher Bridget Faut celebrates the final out in the win against Plainfield Central in the Class 4A Lockport Regional championship on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

How far have the Lockport Porters come since the start of the season? The team that won the regional championship on Friday was vastly different from the one that was beaten by Plainfield North 5-1 to begin the year.

That game was the first home game the Porters lost to Plainfield North in several years. Given that Lockport was replacing a multitude of talented players from 2025’s team that finished fourth in the 4A state tournament, it was reasonable to be concerned.

How things change in such short time.

The Porters didn’t need a lot of time to get to winning as they recorded victories in six of their next seven games. Still, the two-game playoff stretch they’re on right now has been mighty impressive.

A 7-0 win over Bloom in the regional semifinals was followed by a 6-0 regional title victory over Plainfield Central. Those scores indicate it’s been hard for opponents to record runs, or even hits, against the Porters pitching staff.

Bridgit Faut has led the way in the circle, recording 180 strikeouts with an ERA of just 2.51. Anna Lundstedt has stood out as well, though, with 64 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched, recording a record of 8-2 as a starter.

“I think we’re at our best right now,” Faut said. “(Friday) was a great win and that was the effort we’ve been needing all season.”

The hitting has been impressive, too. Alexis VanderTuuk (.319 batting average, 28 RBIs), Taylor Lane (.383 BA, 37 RBIs), Olivia Picciola (.336, 24 RBIs) and Giavanna DiColla (.348, 22 RBIs) have led the effort this season.

Next up for Lockport this week is a matchup with Lincoln-Way East in the Lincoln-Way West Sectional semifinals. The two teams have faced each other twice this season with each team winning once.

Lockport coach Marissa Chovanec said the key to winning is going to be simple.

“Hit the ball,” she said. “We’ve just got to keep on hitting the ball.”

Great Griffins

Speaking of Lincoln-Way East, it’s been a magical year for them as well.

The Griffins entered Tuesday’s contest at 26-6 and riding a six-game win streak. That includes a 19-0 win over TF South in the regional semifinals and a 10-5 come-from-behind win over Andrew to clinch the regional championship on Friday evening.

Mackenzie Bacha (Louisville), Cassidy Jagielski (Notre Dame) and Maddie Henry (Penn State) make up one of the best three-player combos on any roster in the state. The Griffins have outscored opponents 267-92 this season, showing an outstanding offense balanced with excellent pitching and offense.

The Porters will provide a challenge, of course, and whichever of the teams win will face the winner of Lincoln-Way West and Lincoln-Way Central in the sectional finals. The Warriors are the top seed in the sectional.

Powerful Providence

No team finished better in the area last season than Providence, which reached the 3A state championship game before falling to Glenwood 3-2.

That team brought back virtually everyone this year and it’s shown. The Celtics are 27-7 and are the top seed in their own sectional. To say they dominated their first playoff game would be underselling it.

Providence was already in the regional final from the start where they played Crete-Monee. After Crete-Monee won their regional semi 20-3 over Thornton Fractional North, the Celtics obliterated them 20-1.

Now, Providence will be hosting Oak Forest, the number two seed, in the sectional semis. The quest for a state title is never easy, but the Celtics will keep on churning. They’ve played well enough to warrant belief they’ll pull it off.

Sensational Seneca

Meanwhile in Class 2A Seneca is the number two seed in the Pontiac Sectional and is getting set to take on top seeded St. Bede. The Irish are 35-2 on the year, outscoring opponents 421-39 and won their first two playoff games 11-0 (over Reed-Custer) and 9-2 (McNamara). St. Bede, 30-4, is the higher seed, setting up a highly competitive sectional semifinal.