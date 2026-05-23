How Will County communities are observing Memorial Day

Municipalities will be holding Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 25. (Provided)

Bolingbrook’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Town Center Pavilion, 375 W. Briarcliff Road.

Elwood

The American Legion Post 935 will hold ceremonies on Monday at the following locations:

• 8:30 a.m., Maple Hill Cemetery, 21301 W. Mississippi Ave.

• 8:50 a.m., Brown Cemetery, 25257 S. Chicago Road

• 9:15 a.m., North Providence Ridge Cemetery, 23932 S. Ridge Road

Residents and visitors are invited to attend Frankfort’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Breidert Green, 432 W. Nebraska St. The program will feature remarks from Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Grey and Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle, along with participation from Frankfort VFW Post 1493 and a musical performance from the Hickory Creek Middle School Symphonic Band.

Attendees are encouraged to gather to remember fallen heroes, reflect on the nation’s history and show local pride. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Founders Center at 140 Oak St. For more information, visit frankfortil.org.

The Lockport Hero Banner Dedication and Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the City Hall flag pole, 222 E. Ninth St. The ceremony will honor those featured in Lockport’s Hero Banner Program and recognize Memorial Day.

The American Legion Post 935 will hold ceremonies on Monday at the following locations:

• 9:40 a.m. St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan Road and Illinois Route 52

• 10 a.m. at Memorial Stone, 230 S. State St.

• 10:35 a.m. at Manhattan Center Cemetery, 25403 S. Cedar Road

• 11 a.m. at Wilton Center and Mount Cavalry Cemeteries, 29654 S. Cedar Road

The American Legion’s annual parade sets out from Ira Jone Middle School at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, ending at Settlers’ Park, 24403 W. Lockport St. At the conclusion of the parade, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Settlers’ Park.

Romeoville will hold its official Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at the Edward “Doc” McCartan Veterans Memorial, 11 Montrose Drive. The village also organized a Memorial Day video tribute by collecting names, photos and service details from its residents.

Shorewood’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial, One Towne Center Blvd.