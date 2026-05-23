Boy accused of plotting Plainfield school shooting

A boy has been taken into police custody after he was accused of plotting a shooting at a Plainfield District 202 school, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation on Friday has shown the boy was “on his way to conduct a school shooting” at Grand Prairie Elementary School, according to the statement the sheriff’s office. The school is located in Plainfield Township but part of District 202.

Deputies detained the boy and found a Glock handgun and a backpack containing multiple loaded magazines, knives, an accelerant, gloves and other items, police said.

The boy is under evaluation at a hospital by medical professionals after “making suicidal and homicidal statements” to emergency medical personnel on scene, police said.

The boy’s age has not been disclosed.

“There is no threat to the community, this is an ongoing investigation and no charges have yet been filed,” police said.

The investigation began at 12:50 p.m. Friday when Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2400 block of Hel Mar Lane for a “male suicidal subject,” police said.

Deputies found a boy and a relative at that location, police said.

The investigation showed the relative had discovered the boy armed with a firearm, which led the relative to dial 911 while pinning the boy down, police said.