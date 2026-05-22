Shorewood board game cafe to host 2nd author fair Saturday

Critical Grind Board Game Cafe in Shorewood is seen on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Critical Grind Board Game Cafe will hold its second author fair of 2026 on Saturday.

The author fair will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 852 Sharp Drive, Shorewood.

The event will feature 13 authors and a curated menu. Admission to the author fair is free with a purchase from the cafe.

Authors represented include E. Scott Clevenger, Kat. the Poet, Eden Sandoval, Arlo Lokomaika’i, L.A. Guettler, J.M. Guilfoyle, Tanima Kaz, iT.S. Rhodes, Thom Reese, Lizzie Nelson, David Rider, Gwen Tolios and Michele Birk.

For more information, call 815-630-4235 or visit criticalgrind.com.