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The Herald-News

Shorewood board game cafe to host 2nd author fair Saturday

Critical Grind Board Game Cafe in Shorewood is seen on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Critical Grind Board Game Cafe in Shorewood is seen on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Denise Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Critical Grind Board Game Cafe will hold its second author fair of 2026 on Saturday.

The author fair will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 852 Sharp Drive, Shorewood.

The event will feature 13 authors and a curated menu. Admission to the author fair is free with a purchase from the cafe.

Authors represented include E. Scott Clevenger, Kat. the Poet, Eden Sandoval, Arlo Lokomaika’i, L.A. Guettler, J.M. Guilfoyle, Tanima Kaz, iT.S. Rhodes, Thom Reese, Lizzie Nelson, David Rider, Gwen Tolios and Michele Birk.

For more information, call 815-630-4235 or visit criticalgrind.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountyShorewoodBusinessCoffeeEntertainmentRecreationWill County Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.