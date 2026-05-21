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Wilmington man charged in crash that led to state trooper’s death back in Will County court

Trooper Clay M. Carns

Trooper Clay M. Carns (Provided by Illinois State Police)

By Felix Sarver

An attorney for a Wilmington man charged with a felony traffic violation that led to a crash that killed an Illinois State Police trooper was given more time to discuss his client’s options.

John Fleet, 70, appeared on Thursday at the Will County Courthouse for a potential resolution in his 2024 case involving the death of Trooper Clay Carns.

But the case was continued to June 23 at the request of his attorney.

John Fleet

John Fleet (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

Fleet is charged with violating the state’s Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, and crashing into Carns’ stationary patrol vehicle on Interstate 55 in Channahon.

Dozens of troopers, several Joliet police officers and Carns’ family were in attendance for the court hearing on Thursday.

Fleet’s attorney, Dan Walsh, requested another court date because he sent some mitigation material to prosecutors and he wanted one more conversation with his client about his options.

Will County Judge John Connor approved the June 23 court date by agreement of Walsh and prosecutors.

Fleet could move forward with a trial or a potential plea on that day. The case has already been set for either a trial or plea three times since Nov. 20, 2025.

Carns’ widow, Meghan Carns, has an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit case against Fleet, which is set for a June 3 court hearing.

JolietWill CountyWilmingtonIllinoisIllinois State PoliceCrashTrafficLaw enforcementChannahonKankakee County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News