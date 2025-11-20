Pretrial hearing in Will County for traffic death of Illinois state trooper delayed to January

Two dozen Illinois state troopers gathered in courtroom 403 at the Will County courthouse Thursday for what was supposed to be the final pretrial hearing for a Wilmington man charged in the death of trooper Clay Carns last December.

The troopers left the courtroom still not knowing if the case will go to trial.

John Fleet, 70, is charged with a class 4 felony under Scott’s Law following the fatal crash on Dec. 23, 2024, which took the life of Carns, 35.

Thursday’s hearing had been scheduled as a final pretrial hearing to determine if the case would go to trial or if Fleet would take a plea deal.

However, upon appearing in court, Fleet’s attorney Dan Walsh requested more time, resulting in Judge John Connor, granting a continuance until Jan. 27.

In granting the request, Connor noted for the record that “many of the victim’s family members and colleagues” were present in the courtroom.

There is no guarantee that the January hearing will definitely result in a trial date or plea deal.

None of the Carn family members or troopers in attendance opted to speak with Shaw Local after the hearing.

Fleet is facing a sentence of probation to three years in prison for the violation of Scott’s Law, which states that drivers must move over or significantly slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

Carn was struck by Fleet’s vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. on southbound Interstate 55 just north of Blodgett Road near Channahon on Dec. 23, 2024 while standing outside his squad car attempting to remove debris from the road.

Trooper Clay M. Carns (Provided by Illinois State Police)

Reports at the time of the crash said that the weather conditions at the time were dry and that visibility was clear.

After the crash, Fleet, who was not injured, stayed at the site of the accident and Carn was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he succumbed to his injuries.

Carns was an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. He is survived by his wife, his parents, and two children.